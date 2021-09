The California governor recall election has been yet another opportunity to portray California as a strange place with very odd practices. And the recall truly has bizarre quirks that could, for example, produce a replacement governor with much less voter support than the incumbent governor – Gavin Newsom – facing recall. With [46 recall challengers vying for Newsom’s job](https://ballotpedia.org/Gavin_Newsom_recall,Governor_of_California(2019-2021) and only a plurality required to win, it’s possible a winning candidate could become governor with far less than 50% of the vote. But California’s direct democracy, which is being savaged by writers from within California – “Elections are supposed...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO