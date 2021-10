I am Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Dean Johnson II and this is my story. Growing up was not easy. My mother left my father in New York when I was a child, and we were on our own for six years. During those years, her torment of being alone and abused when she was younger started to reflect in her own actions upon me. I went through this trial from age six to 15. I didn’t tell many people growing up, so it bottled up over time. It was a big surprise when I let the cat out of the bag after I decided to run away. Unfortunately, running away was not the first option I considered.

EL CAJON, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO