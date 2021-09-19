CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Radical Communist Takeover of Our Country: America is Finished ... Unless We Move Quickly

 5 days ago

I'm one of the few people in America who can explain exactly what's happening to America. This is a full-scale assault. A radical communist takeover of our country: our government agencies; our justice system; our borders; our schools and colleges; our police and military; and our economy. And don't forget...

