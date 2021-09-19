Iowa State University on Monday said it will suspend the activities of its crew club for the rest of the school year following two reviews of a fatal boating accident in Hamilton County that killed two club members last March 28. Separate reports of the incident at Little Wall Lake south of Jewell by the U.S. Council for Athletes Health and a committee of university personnel found the school’s implementation of health and safety policies for the club to be “deficient. Both reviews found that the crew club experiences inadequate levels of health and safety oversight, training and support and that there was an incomplete analysis of the relative risks and necessary safety considerations for the club. The reviews also found that the university failed to establish effective oversight for the crew club,resulting in inadequate safety but stated that the club leadership and recreation services at the school failed to address known safety concerns. The reviews also found that two crew club members lacked the on water experience necessary to practice in high wind and worsening weather. Iowa State will review the risk reviews of each of its sports clubs,implement policy revisions and analyze recommendations made by each review of the March 28th incident. Iowa State crew club members Derek Nanni and Yaakov Ben David died in the boating accident last March.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO