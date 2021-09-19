CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa State University

iastate.edu
 5 days ago

ISU - five lessons for $35/Public - five lessons for $45. The Workspace Arts, performances Student activities. Valerie Williams This Milonga (dance party) is a multi-level class with lots of time to enjoy the music and dance. From 4-5pm, moves for beginners are introduced with different partners for practice. From 5-7pm, the floor is yours for dancing under the guidance of Valerie, and for working with different partners. An intermediate level figure will also be introduced during this time.

www.event.iastate.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thegazette.com

University of Iowa seeks big increases for Hygienic Lab, Iowa Flood Center

AMES — Iowa’s Board of Regents on Thursday unanimously approved, without discussion, a request for $20.3 million more in state funding for the next budget year, including the first increase in five years for University of Iowa special purpose units like the State Hygienic Lab and Iowa Flood Center. The...
AMES, IA
thegazette.com

Iowa State runs over itself against Iowa

AMES — It was “Groundhog Day” for Iowa State … again. Same story, different year. Iowa State couldn’t get out of its own way on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium as No. 10 Iowa beat No. 9 Iowa State, 27-17. But instead of De’Monte Ruth plowing over his own returner,...
IOWA STATE
iastate.edu

C.G. “Turk” and Joyce Therkildsen donate new Iowa State University Industrial Engineering Building

AMES, Iowa – C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen have provided a $42 million gift commitment to Iowa State University’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering for a new facility that will provide technologically enhanced learning and research laboratory spaces where industrial engineering students can gain the knowledge to design tomorrow’s innovative, nimble and intelligent processes needed now more than ever across all industrial sectors.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
Ames, IA
Education
Quad-Cities Times

Four-down territory: Iowa at Iowa State

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Iowa State can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game at Jack Trice Stadium:. When Iowa runs the ball effectively, it wins football games. The Hawkeyes gained 158 yards on the ground last week against Indiana. Building on that will take improved consistency from an offensive line that was a little rough around the edges in the season opener. Tyler Goodson is Iowa's lead back after running for 99 yards in the opener.
IOWA STATE
Quad-Cities Times

Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Iowa State

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), KJOC (1170 AM) Quarterback play: Both led their teams to wins, but Iowa State senior Brock Purdy and Iowa junior Spencer Petras experienced different season debuts a week ago. Purdy connected on 21-of-26 passes for 199 yards, the seventh time in his career he has completed at least 78% of his passes. Petras struggled with connections in passing game in the Hawkeye opener, completing just 13-of-27 attempts.
IOWA STATE
Clayton County Register

Sydney Strong part of University of Iowa day of volunteering ...

Sydney Strong of New Albin was one of more than 90 students in the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health who volunteered at non-profit and community service organizations in the greater Iowa City area the Friday (August 20) before the start of the University of Iowa’s 2021 fall semester. The community service provided the students an opportunity to connect with the greater Iowa City community and get to know each other prior to the start of classes.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State University#Dance Party#Argentine#The Workspace Arts#Student Union Board Arts
Iowa State Daily

Iowa State Faculty Senate questions university administration on COVID policies and HF802

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated Peterson said there is are "moral issues". The corrected statement now reads "morale issues". The Daily regret this error. Iowa State administration heard frustrations from Faculty Senate about the university's management of COVID-19 campus mitigations during their meeting Tuesday. Based on...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Five observations from Iowa State's 27-17 loss to Iowa

Iowa State was never able to get on the front foot against Iowa. From the first quarter on the Cyclones faced an uphill battle in the field position game. There were a few reasons for that. First, Iowa State’s punt return unit was barely ever in a position to return...
IOWA STATE
sicem365.com

A statistical preview of the Iowa State Cyclones

This is part two of my Iowa State preview. This covers their statistical performance. Part one covered their roster and part three will cover X’s and O’s. The Iowa State cyclones had very lofty expectations with a preseason #7 ranking this fall. After struggling with FCS Northern Iowa and losing to arch-rival Iowa the Cyclone faithful are not quite sure what they have.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Canton Daily Ledger

University of Iowa Class 2025 includes Canton students

IOWA CITY, IOWA—This fall, the University of Iowa welcomed the most academically accomplished class in its history for the fifth year in a row. The incoming undergraduate class again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.81, than any previous class. This...
CANTON, IL
KCRG.com

University of Iowa adds women’s wrestling program

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Thursday morning that it will be adding a women’s wrestling program. According to American Women’s wrestling, there are more than 40 NCAA programs. Four schools currently offer women’s wrestling at the Division I level. Presbyterian College in South Carolina and Sacred Heart University in Connecticut are the two schools with women’s NCAA Division I varsity teams.
IOWA CITY, IA
oklahoman.com

Iowa at Iowa State odds, picks and prediction

The No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) visit in-state rival No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in the return of the annual Cy-Hawk game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Iowa vs. Iowa State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

The Absolute Craziest Laws in the State of Iowa

Some of these out-of-date state laws will make you scratch your head, wondering why they ever existed in the first place? But who knows? Maybe scratching your head is illegal in Iowa as well?... According to Only In Your State, these are some of the most absurd laws in the...
IOWA STATE
Hawk Eye

Postgame Podcast: Iowa 27, Iowa State 17

The 68th Cy-Hawk showdown is in the books. The Register's Hawkeye columnist, Chad Leistikow, and reporter Kennington Smith bring you their postgame thoughts from Jack Trice Stadium after a 27-17 Hawkeye victory in a top-10 showdown. For a direct link to the podcast, click here.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Trust, urgency needed for Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has a top-flight coach in Matt Campbell. Just look at all the jobs he gets linked to as soon as one opens up. The Cyclones have the talent of a top-10 team — they finished in the top-10 to end last season and returned nearly everyone.
IOWA STATE
kyoutv.com

Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State to six straight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No. 10 Iowa upset No. 9 Iowa State on the road winning 27-17 to extend the Hawkeyes win streak to six straight games over the Cyclones. Iowa State got on the board first with a 23-yard field goal from Connor Assalley to give the Cyclones the first lead of the game.
IOWA STATE
kqradio.com

Iowa State University crew club is suspended for the academic year after a review of March boating accident at Little Wall Lake.

Iowa State University on Monday said it will suspend the activities of its crew club for the rest of the school year following two reviews of a fatal boating accident in Hamilton County that killed two club members last March 28. Separate reports of the incident at Little Wall Lake south of Jewell by the U.S. Council for Athletes Health and a committee of university personnel found the school’s implementation of health and safety policies for the club to be “deficient. Both reviews found that the crew club experiences inadequate levels of health and safety oversight, training and support and that there was an incomplete analysis of the relative risks and necessary safety considerations for the club. The reviews also found that the university failed to establish effective oversight for the crew club,resulting in inadequate safety but stated that the club leadership and recreation services at the school failed to address known safety concerns. The reviews also found that two crew club members lacked the on water experience necessary to practice in high wind and worsening weather. Iowa State will review the risk reviews of each of its sports clubs,implement policy revisions and analyze recommendations made by each review of the March 28th incident. Iowa State crew club members Derek Nanni and Yaakov Ben David died in the boating accident last March.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy