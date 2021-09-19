CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Snap judgments: Texas runs all over the Rice Owls

By Bobby Burton about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Steve Sarkisian offense looks awesome and explosive when his team has superior talent. Kind of like Alabama when they played everyone else last year. Yet we must remember that Rice is the least talented opponent on the Texas schedule this year. Still, the number of explosive plays on the...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star DL Bear Alexander transferring to IMG Academy

Four-star defensive lineman Bear Alexander is transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season from Fort Worth (Texas) Brewer. The news was first reported by DawgNation and confirmed by On3 National Recruiting Anaylst Gerry Hamilton. Alexander tweeted a video of himself at IMG’s campus Thursday afternoon. Why Bear Alexander transferred...
SPORTS
On3.com

Kendrick Law is the lone On300 athlete still uncommitted

College football’s early signing period is less than three months away, but plenty of talented players are still on the board, including a quartet of uncommitted running backs in the 2022 On300 rankings. In total, 74 of the top 300 players in the country—just under 25 percent—have yet to announce...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rice, TX
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Football
On3.com

Sam Pittman Effect: Arkansas OL tops SEC in run blocking

The Sam Pittman Effect is real in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The former Georgia offensive line coach-turned-Razorback head coach has the No. 1 run-blocking unit in the SEC after three weeks of play, according to ProFootballFocus. Pittman and the Razorbacks returned all five starters on the offensive line this season, and it’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Be careful doubting Alabama, plus other notes

Months before Alabama won the national championship during that 2015 season, but there was September feedback similar to what you’ve seen and heard since the Crimson Tide’s 31-29 victory over Florida last week. Alabama is vulnerable. Alabama has cracks in the armor. Alabama isn’t elite anymore. As was the case...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

4-star 2022 forward KyeRon Lindsay commits to UNLV

Denton (Tex.) Guyer forward KyeRon Lindsay became the first member of UNLV’s 2022 recruiting class Thursday, announcing his commitment in a Twitter video. The 6-foot-8 consensus four-star forward held offers Georgia, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and others, but decided to commit to first-year head coach Kevin Kruger after visiting UNLV last weekend. Kruger didn’t land any high school prospects in the 2021 class after being hired in March. But he did a trio of talented transfers: ex-Texas forward Donovan Williams, West Virginia point guard Jordan McCabe, and and Oklahoma big man Victor Iwuakor. He was able to retain the commitment of three-star point guard Keshon Gilbert, and leading scorer Bryce Hamilton, who briefly flirted with entering the NBA Draft.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Charles
On3.com

Lane Kiffin watches 5-star Barion Brown practice in Nashville

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was in Tennessee on Thursday to visit practice for Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn, which includes a main target for Kiffin and his coaching staff: five-star wide receiver Barion Brown. Brown is the No. 14 overall player in the On300 rankings and the second-best wideout behind...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Georgia football: Jordan Davis has Kirby Smart fired up

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis is one of the most terrifying figures in all of college football. He’s 6-foot-6, 340 pounds and runs insanely well for a player his size. Check out the video clip below as Davis shows off his mind-blowing quickness to the sideline to make the tackle.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice Owls#Judgments#American Football#Texas Ol#Jd Coffey#Tech
On3.com

Kentucky should expect heavy dose of Kevin Harris

There were not many known commodities for South Carolina football entering year one of the Shane Beamer era. Kevin Harris was one of them. The former three-star recruit out of South Georgia busted onto the scene in 2020 as he led the SEC in rushing yards per game (113.8) and logged 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging over 6 yards per rush on his way to All-SEC honors. The 225-pound tailback became the program’s first running back to reach the 1,000-yard threshold since Mike Davis in 2013.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Luckett's Locks: Hot streak is imminent

We treaded water last week to log our first non-losing weekend of the season. However, there is still a lot of mountain to climb. After a 3-3 mark where a couple of home dogs cashed and a pair of under missed, Luckett’s Locks sits at 8-11-1 against the spread (ATS) as we wrap up the first month of the college football season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Pro Football Focus reveals highest-rated edge defenders in college

South Carolina, Michigan and Oklahoma boast the nation’s highest-rated edge defenders through three weeks, according to Pro Football Focus. The college football analytics group has Kingsley Enagbare of the South Carolina Gamecocks as No. 1 in the nation, followed by Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan and Nik Bonitto of Oklahoma. After...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC Power Rankings ahead of Week 4 of college football

Week 3 was a fun one for the SEC. No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida faced off in a highly contested matchup as part of the action. Elsewhere, Auburn lost a close one to Penn State, Georgia easily beat South Carolina, and Ole Miss showed that it is relevant on the national stage. Heading into Week 4, there are some changes within SEC power rankings using ESPN’s FPI tool.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy