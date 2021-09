One Florida State player had a unique feeling Saturday night despite the loss to Jacksonville State. The Seminole went to one knee to propose to his girlfriend on the field in the moments after the game as players and staff were still on the field. Conventional wisdom seems to suggest that the unidentified player must’ve have planned the event, and communicated with both families to prepare for the proposal. Or else it seems he would have postponed the plans after the game didn’t go as planned.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO