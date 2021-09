Three veteran actors of television and film, known for shows such as Hill Street Blues, Hawaii Five-0, and Emergency!, have sadly passed away in recent days. Basil Hoffman, a prolific character actor who had more than 100 roles across film and TV, died on September 17, according to his manager Brad Lemack. He was 83. Hoffman was perhaps best known for his recurring role as Ed Greenglass on the NBC police procedural Hill Street Blues and Principal Dingleman on the CBS sitcom Square Pegs. He also had roles in Santa Barbara, Courage, New Hampshire, Seinfeld, The Waltons, Murder, She Wrote, The West Wing, and many more. Al Harrington, the Samoan-American actor most known for his portrayal of Detective Ben Kokua on the original Hawaii Five-0, passed away on September 21 following a stroke earlier in the month. He was 85. Harrington, who was one of the last surviving cast members from the original series, also.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO