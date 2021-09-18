CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Flick Fact: The card game that got one Central Illinois town its name

By BILL FLICK
Pantagraph
 7 days ago

Question: Can you name the Central Illinois town that is said to have gotten its name in a card game being played by railroad surveyors?. Answer: It’s Mattoon, named after William B. Mattoon, a partner of the Springfield, Massachusetts, law firm of Barnes, Phelps & Mattoon that held the contract for grading that section of the Alton & Terre Haute Railroad. Mattoon reportedly won the right to name Mattoon in a card game. If not for a pair of queens, it could have become Phelps or Barnes.

