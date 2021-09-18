CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Confirmed Call of Duty: Vanguard Map So Far

By Adam Braunstein
attackofthefanboy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Vanguard is upon us and for all Call of Duty fans, you know that the maps make the game the majority of the time. For the past decade-plus, we can face it that the gameplay of Call of Duty games haven’t changed all that much, but what has is the maps. Whether it’s the remastered gems of old, exciting new areas or the majesty of Call of Duty: Warzone, the maps are super important. That said, the recent leaks for the maps of Call of Duty: Vanguard have been released, and here are all the confirmed maps so far.

attackofthefanboy.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
