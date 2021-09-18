Deathloop Ending Guide: How to Get All Three Endings

This video shows how to get the best starting stealth weapon, a purple/exemplary PT-6 Spiker, in Updaam in the morning in Deathloop. If you are not planning to get the Deluxe Edition of Deathloop (and thus won't get access to a silenced pistol right away), the Library should be your first stop to get a great stealth weapon -- and a whole host of other weapons. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Colt's Apartment (Updaam Morning) 00:30 - Eyes On The Library 00:35 - Sneaking Into The Library 01:02 - Using Turrets To Our Advantage 01:20 - Cutting The Power So We Can Get Our Goodies 02:09 - Plenty Of Other Weapons To Scope Out For Future Loops 02:30 - Trinket And PT-6 Spiker (Purple) For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/

11 DAYS AGO