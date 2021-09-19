CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Trading v. Gambling Vol 2: The Rehab

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay trading has made lots of acclaimed market millionaires and has also led to the loss of funds by inexperienced and overzealous traders. Crypto Rehab: Castle Craig Hospital set up a rehab to treat patients with Bitcoin trading addiction. Though people do not feel it’s that bad yet, this 12...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Shares Of Blockchain-Linked Firms Tumble As China Calls Cryptos Illegal Again

Investing.com – Shares of blockchain- and crypto-related companies were taking a beating Friday as authorities in China vowed a strict crackdown against digital currencies. Crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) fell 4% on Nasdaq. Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA ), Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT ), Hut 8 Mining (TSX: HUT_t ) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT ) fell 7% to 8% in premarket trading.
MARKETS
wmay.com

Gambling revenues sink in July

(The Center Square) – Illinois sports betting had its worst month in nearly a year in July. The state’s total handle of $369 million dollars was down more than 22.5% from June’s $476.5 million. It is the fourth straight month of sports handle decline, in line with the rest of the country. The total U.S. sports handle for July was down 23.9% from June.
GAMBLING
#Day Trading#Gambling Addiction#Rehabs#Cryptocurrencies#Cex#Scottish#The Castle Craig Hospital
investing.com

U.S. Bonds Stabilize And The Dollar Finds Better Footing

The 13 bp jump in US 10-year note and 30-year failed to derail the rebounding equities or lend the dollar support. The surge in US equity indices closed the gap created by the panic attack and Monday's sharply lower opening. However, the relation trade did not carry into today's activity. Most equity markets in the Asia Pacific fell, with the notable exception of Japan, Taiwan, and India. India's main indices are at record highs. Recalling the sharp losses after last weekend, some participants moved to the sidelines. Europe's Dow Jones STOXX 600 is giving back most of yesterday's gains and paring this week's gain, which would be its first in four weeks. US futures are giving back around half of yesterday's advance.
MARKETS
investing.com

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, bitcoin stumbles

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified the country's crackdown on cryptocurrency with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and crypto mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank as well as banking, securities and foreign...
MARKETS
investing.com

Certara Stock Is Key Biosimulation Play

Biosimulation software and technology firm Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) stock is granting pullbacks for prudent investors to gain exposure. The firm provides biosimulation for drug discovery, research, regulatory submissions, and market access utilizing its predictive data analytics. It enables clients to accelerate drug development and regulatory processes claiming 90% of their drug submissions have resulted in FDA approvals since 2014. In fact, the FDA is a customer of Certara in addition to over 1,650 customers across 61 countries with a 10-year average tenure for its top 30 customers utilizing its proprietary technology. Biosimulation can replace human trials in certain situations to speed up the time it takes for a drug to come to market, which has traditionally been 10-years and $2 billion. Biosimulation increases the probability of success in human trials, which is the most expensive factor in drug development. It’s immune-oncology simulator has correctly predicted therapeutic outcomes for various tumor and blood cancer types utilizing certain drugs. In essence, Certara saves significant time and costs in the drug discovery and development process improving efficiency. Prudent investors seeking an enabler in the biosimulation segment can watch for pullbacks in shares of Certara.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin slips after China central bank vows to crack down on crypto trading

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell nearly 5% on Friday after China's central bank said it would crack down on cryptocurrency trading, banning overseas exchanges from providing services to mainland investors. The largest cryptocurrency was last down 4.6% at $42,874, with smaller coins that typically trade in tandem with bitcoin also...
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Free Fall As China Strengthens Crypto Crackdown

China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies has taken a new turn, erasing $1.35 billion from the market. The People’s Bank of China has deemed all cryptocurrency trading activities illegal. Bitcoin and Ethereum fell in tandem, losing more than 6% in market value. If the bearish momentum accelerates, BTC could target $36,000 and...
MARKETS
investing.com

Thermon Group (THR) Soars 7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Thermon Group (THR) shares rallied 7% in the last trading session to close at $17.20. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% loss over the past four weeks. THR’s rally...
STOCKS
KXLY

September Sell-Off: Should You Sell Your Stocks Right Now?

The stock market recently experienced its worst day in months, and it has some investors on edge. The S&P 500 fell by around 1.7% between Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, which is its worst single-day drop since May. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell by around 2% and 1.9%, respectively, during the same time period.
STOCKS
investing.com

Nike Earnings Miss Drags Adidas, Puma, JD Sports Down

Investing.com -- Adidas (DE: ADSGN ) stock and Puma (DE: PUMG ) stock fell sharply on Friday, as a disappointing update on Thursday by rival Nike (NYSE: NKE ) sparked fears that the two won't be able to get enough product to markets in North America and Europe in time for the key holiday season.
SOCCER

