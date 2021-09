As bad as things felt just seven days ago in Fayetteville, all looks right for Texas as the Longhorns head into Big 12 play next week. Saturday night's 58-0 demolition of still-winless Rice was indeed just what Texas needed. Casey Thompson won his first career start in super-efficient fashion. Bijan Robinson showed us why he's a complete running back. Heck, so did Roschon Johnson. Xavier Worthy is on the rise. The offense literally could only be stopped by itself, the defense pitched a shutout for the first time since 2017. Cameron Dicker had his first clean game of the season (sure, it was nothing but extra points — that's a good thing) and Rice literally had only one highlight play all night. There was even a blocked punt and a safety.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO