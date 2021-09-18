CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers roster: What role will Kerryon Johnson have in 2021?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers added another running back to their depth after losing a key contributor at the position for the rest of the season. With Raheem Mostert opting for season-ending surgery to get his knee fully healed, the San Francisco 49ers are adding former Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Sirianni not worried about ex-Eagle Johnson giving 49ers edge

The 49ers bolstered their running back room Tuesday when they signed running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad following Raheem Mostert's decision to have season-ending surgery. Johnson spent training camp as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers' Week 2 opponent, but the Eagles waived him with an...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers signing Johnson for RB depth with Mostert out for 2021

The 49ers are signing running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad, Johnson's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter. This signing comes after Raheem Mostert announced Tuesday via social media that he would undergo season-ending knee surgery. The running back originally was projected to miss eight weeks after a portion of his knee cartilage was “chipped off” in the team’s season-opening win over the Detroit Lions.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers signing RB Kerryon Johnson to practice squad after latest Raheem Mostert news

469 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are signing running back Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news comes after running back Raheem Mostert, initially thought to have suffered an injury that would sideline him for eight weeks, announced that he has opted to have season-ending surgery to repair what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as "chipped knee cartilage."
NFL
247Sports

49ers football: San Francisco reportedly signing former Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers are adding depth to their running backs room following a season-ending injury to starter Raheem Mostert. The 49ers are signing former Auburn star and Detroit Lions second-rounder Kerryon Johnson. Last season, Johnson saw his usage and productivity diminish while with the Lions. He appeared in all...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Practice Squad#American Football#Niners#Covid
AL.com

Montravius Adams, Kerryon Johnson back in NFL

Auburn alumni Montravius Adams and Kerryon Johnson returned to the NFL on Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints signed Adams, a defensive tackle, for their active roster. The San Francisco 49ers picked up Johnson, a running back, for their practice squad. This is the second time that the Saints have signed...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson finds a new home

Former Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson’s tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles was short-lived, as he was cut prior to the season. But now, an injury has given Johnson a new chance. Following the season-ending injury to Raheem Mostert, the San Francisco 49ers have added Johnson to their practice squad:. A...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Shares Gruesome Detail From Shoulder Injury

The Cleveland Browns won this afternoon, but not without getting an injury scare from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. After throwing a first half interception, Mayfield attempted to make a tackle leading with his left shoulder. He succeeded in slowing down the defender, but came up lame after the play. Mayfield...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy