Froden Scores Two in Bruins Win Over Buffalo at Prospects Challenge

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFroden, who was signed by the Bruins this summer, helped Boston claim the victory with two goals and an assist. The Stockholm, Sweden, native opened the scoring on the power play and added his second goal of the game with a one-timer while Boston had a 5-on-3 advantage. Froden recorded 40 points (22 goals, 18 assists) in 52 games last season with the SHL's Skellefteå AIK.

