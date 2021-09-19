Froden Scores Two in Bruins Win Over Buffalo at Prospects Challenge

Here are some Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres Prospects at the First Niagara Center on Saturday afternoon:. GOLD STAR: Veteran 26-year-old Swedish winger Jesper Froden should be one of the stars in a tournament full of youngster and hopefuls, and he was most definitely that with a pair of goals in Boston’s 5-2 win over the Sabres prospects. Froden is coming off his first 20-goal season in the Swedish Elite League and was impressive during the world championships, so this is probably his best chance at carving out an NHL gig given his age, experience and skill level. The 5-foot-9, 165-pounder finished with two goals, one a gritty round score in front as he was hanging around the danger area and then the second score was a one-timer blast on the power play that proved to ultimately be an important insurance marker for the Bruins prospects. All in all, it was a nice little showcase for what Froden hopes to bring to the table and the entire weekend is a nice boost for him going into main NHL training camp where he most certainly would like to compete for a job.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO