Rock Music

Playing The ACE Card

By Josh Kuhn
1029thebuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginal KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has once again said that he is up for a reunion of the original band, but only if the price is right. During an appearance earlier today (Thursday, September 16) on SiriusXM‘s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk”, Frehley stated about the chances of him playing with his former bandmates: “Anything’s possible — I’ve always said that. That’s the first question so many people have asked me over the years: ‘Would you ever consider doing a KISS reunion?’ I said, ‘I never closed the door on anything.’ If the money’s right and it’s presented to me in the right way, anything can happen.

