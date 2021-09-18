EKU Ends Southern Miss Classic II With Loss To Lamar

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Will Hall era is off to a rocky start. Hall said to USM Athletics, “We’re one of the youngest teams in America, not an excuse. I didn’t come here to lose games and make excuses, but we are building this thing. We’re recruiting at a high level and we’ve got to figure it out over the course of the next week going into conference play to give ourselves a fighting chance. We said in year one, we wanted to play 12 games that mattered. I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but we’re still in position to do that. If we can keep developing and getting better on this offensive unit and maintain what we’re doing in the kicking game and defense, we can look up down the stretch and be playing games that matter. That’s been the goal for year one from the start, and to recruit and change the culture, which I’m proud that we’re doing.”

