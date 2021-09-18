CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

EKU Ends Southern Miss Classic II With Loss To Lamar

EKU Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHATTIESBURG, Miss. – — Eastern Kentucky lost to Lamar, 3-2, on Saturday at the Southern Miss Classic II. Lamar (4-9) took the opening set 27-25 before the Colonels won set number two 25-23. The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead with a 25-23 victory in the third set. EKU trailed 20-19...

ekusports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 11 Florida, 31-29, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 3-0 on the year. “Tough environment against a really good...
ALABAMA STATE
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss welcomes Grambling for home opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi football team will try and get better against one of the most legendary programs in the country. USM (0-1) will welcome Grambling State University (1-0) to M.M. Roberts Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Golden Eagles’ home opener. USM is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Mitchell
College Football News

Southern Miss vs Grambling Prediction, Game Preview

Southern Miss vs Grambling prediction and game preview. Southern Miss (0-1) vs Grambling (1-0) Game Preview. The Tigers didn’t do much of anything offensively in the 16-10 win over Tennessee State, but they got the win with a good defensive performance of their own. It sort of helped that the...
NFL
gsutigers.com

Tigers unable to slow down Gore, Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. | Frank Gore Jr. rushed for over 150 yards and one score as the Grambling State University football team could not slow down the Southern Miss running back as the Golden Eagles blanked the Tigers, 37-0, on Saturday night at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss (1-1) broke the...
GRAMBLING, LA
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss Prepares for traditional homecoming

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall is right around the corner, which means so is a homecoming for Southern Miss. Tuesday morning, the university announced their homecoming parade’s grand marshal will be the university president, Dr. Rodney Bennett. “I am delighted to serve as Homecoming Grand Marshal as part of our...
HATTIESBURG, MS
dailymemphian.com

Four things to watch in the Southern Heritage Classic

Both Tennessee State and Jackson State feature numerous Memphians, and even a former Memphis Tiger. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eku#Southern Miss#Florida Gulf Coast#Eastern Kentucky#Colonels#Cardinals#Asun Conference
Montgomery Advertiser

What to know as Southern Miss hosts Troy football

Troy football goes on the road for the first time in the 2021 season as it takes on Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. Both teams come into the game at 1-1. The game will be streamed Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Here are three things to know:. USM's quarterback situation.
TROY, AL
WJTV.com

Southern Heritage Classic brings thousands of fans to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJTV) – After last years game cancellation due to COVID the excitement is high for the Tennessee State University vs Jackson State University game. Leaders from both universities say the game is just a small part of the focus. TSU President Glenda Glover and JSU President Thomas Hudson...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Mahaffey Enjoys Game Day Visit to Southern Miss

The first home game at "The Rock" in Hattiesburg last Saturday brought a lot of excitement for the fans, who were anxiously awaiting the chance to see their hometown Eagles take the field. The game also provided an opportunity for the Southern Miss coaching staff to bring in both current commits and prospects for the future.
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Missed opportunities result in painful loss

Woulda, coulda, shoulda. Had #5 Texas A&M come to town and run roughshod over the Buffaloes, it would have been little surprise to anyone not wearing black and gold on the Empower Field sideline. Colorado stood toe to toe with the Aggies in a game that came down to the final minutes before falling short in a 10-7 battle, and the fact that CU had every opportunity to win the game makes the loss more bitter and painful.
COLLEGE SPORTS
studentprintz.com

Southern Miss prepares for home matchup against Troy

Southern Miss (1-1) looks to carry the momentum from its first win of the season this weekend against Sun Belt opponent Troy (1-1). The last time Southern Miss and Troy played against each other, a 47-42 shootout ensued. However, this season’s game should favor a more defensive-oriented matchup after both teams have started the season, allowing an average of just 12 points per game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
an17.com

Southern Miss match, Southland Volleyball Tournament moved

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball program will have a series of changes to its remaining 2021 schedule due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida. Southeastern’s upcoming home match, Tuesday, against Southern Miss has been moved to Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Admission for the match at USM’s Volleyball Wellness Center is free. A video stream will also be available on CUSA.tv.
HAMMOND, LA
WREG

Fans jazzed as Southern Heritage Classic nears kickoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 32nd annual Southern Heritage Classic is here. The matchup was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 but this year, the game is back and so are the fans. It’s the weekend that many football fans have been waiting for all year. Up before sunrise, Jabbarsco Holloway...
MEMPHIS, TN
gomocs.com

Indoor Volleyball Sweeps Lamar, Falls to EKU in Five Sets

HATTIESBURG, MISS. – The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team began action in their final preseason tournament on Friday afternoon with a three-set victory over the Lamar Cardinals. The Mocs fell in the final match of the day in five sets to Eastern Kentucky inside the Wellness Center. MATCH 1: CHATTANOOGA...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTOK-TV

Southern Miss unable to win at home over Troy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Will Hall era is off to a rocky start. Hall said to USM Athletics, “We’re one of the youngest teams in America, not an excuse. I didn’t come here to lose games and make excuses, but we are building this thing. We’re recruiting at a high level and we’ve got to figure it out over the course of the next week going into conference play to give ourselves a fighting chance. We said in year one, we wanted to play 12 games that mattered. I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but we’re still in position to do that. If we can keep developing and getting better on this offensive unit and maintain what we’re doing in the kicking game and defense, we can look up down the stretch and be playing games that matter. That’s been the goal for year one from the start, and to recruit and change the culture, which I’m proud that we’re doing.”
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy