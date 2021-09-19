NMAA strikes out by tossing wood bats
The New Mexico Activities Association’s board of directors recently approved a measure that takes one of the best rulings it has ever adopted and tosses it out the window. At its Sept. 8 meeting, the board voted to bring back composite bats to high school baseball beginning with the 2022-23 school year. By the time those first games roll around in March 2023, the melodic sound of wood meeting the ball will be replaced with the unmistakable ting of composite sticks sending them soaring to all parts of the yard.www.santafenewmexican.com
