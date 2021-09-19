NMAA strikes out by tossing wood bats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Trenton Thunder’s bat dog Rookie made quite an impression during a guest appearance at a minor league baseball game in Buffalo. He’s supposed to fetch the bats, but he got a little excited as the Buffalo Bisons played the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs. .@BatdogRookie got a little excited during his Sahlen Field debut with the @BuffaloBisons 🤣 We still love him @TrentonThunder. pic.twitter.com/2KJn8OnxNK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 22, 2021 Rookie’s impromptu romp on the field has gone viral and is being called the best delay of game ever. His Twitter account later posted an apology, saying, “I was just so excited to be retrieving bats again.” I want to apologize to my fren Cavan Biggio, for running out on the field last night during his at bat in the @BuffaloBisons game. I was just so excited to be retrieving bats again. I hope Cavan and @BlueJays are not mad at me.#sorry pic.twitter.com/BDeYnCHOAV — Rookie (@BatdogRookie) September 23, 2021 The Bisons played some of their home games in Trenton this year, leading to Rookie’s memorable appearance Wednesday in Buffalo.

