Harley-Davidson will sell its retro-inspired e-bike by the end of 2021

Dear Aunty Pam: My husband and I moved to this area from up north to retire and do things together. We specifically chose the mountains because of the active outdoor lifestyle and the good restaurants. We talked about hiking all the state parks and taking weekend trips to out of the way little towns, and enjoying the good life. But now that we’ve settled here, ‘Mike’ has decided, at the age of 66, that he wants a Harley Davidson and that will be a great way to take out weekend trips. I am completely against it. Mike had a bike once, in his 20s, but to get a bike now, as a senior, is a crazy idea to me because it’s just too dangerous.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO