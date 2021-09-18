CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harley-Davidson will sell its retro-inspired e-bike by the end of 2021

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t worry if you were disappointed that Harley-Davidson’s first e-bikes didn’t include that eye-catching vintage model. As Electrek notes, Harley’s Serial 1 brand now plans to sell a highly similar retro bike, the MOSH/TRIBUTE, in “late Q4” (read: December). Pre-order it for $5,999 and you’ll get the MOSH/CTY’s underpinnings with looks that would seem right at home in the 1950s, including fat white Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires, a honey-hued leather saddle and similar grips.

