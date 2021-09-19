Mets, Phillies minor leaguers protest pay with wristbands

The Mets’ losing streak continued with a frustrating 4-3 loss in the series opener against the Phillies. They faced off against old friend Zack Wheeler who was once again sharp against his former team. He did get into some trouble when the Mets loaded the bases in the fourth, but only Javier Báez was able to come through with a bloop single that led to the only run against Wheeler.

