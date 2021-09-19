CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

William "Bill" Austin Ellzey

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam "Bill" A. Ellzey, 95, of Conway, Ark., died Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born October 5, 1925, in Greenbrier, Ark., a son of the late Clint and Arlie Tilley Ellzey. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Sybil Ellzey Wilcox, Inza Ellzey Clifton, Mary Jo Ellzey Nixon, Clara Ellzey Reynolds, and Bonnie Ellzey Loveless; and brothers, Tremont Ellzey and Clinton Ellzey. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

www.arkansasonline.com

