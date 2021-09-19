CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Martha Ann (Stone) Harding

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTHA ANN (STONE) HARDING was born on July 26, 1931 to Mabel Stone and Roy Stone in Old Union (Union County), Ark., outside of El Dorado. She passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Baptist Hospital. Martha attended school in Old Union prior to graduating from El Dorado High School. She attended Arkansas State Teachers College in Conway, now the University of Central Arkansas. She majored in Home Economics and she was a proud member of the Delta Zeta sorority. There is an endowed scholarship at UCA that benefits students in her field each year.

