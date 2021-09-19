LARRY MCADAMS grew up at in a small town in the bootheel of Missouri at a time when people left their doors unlocked and children roamed the streets playing until dark. In Hayti, Missouri, his family ran a grocery store and his uncle managed three cinemas. Larry was more enchanted with the movies than he was with stocking shelves, and by the age of 14 he could be found running the projectors at the Joy Theater boosted up by an old coke box so he could reach the controls. Larry continued working for his uncle while he was in high school, but he still found time to play football as the running back for the Hayti Indians, to participate in the school band playing the trumpet, and to perform as the male lead in Annie Get Your Gun. His diverse interests continued into college and throughout his life.