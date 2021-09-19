LENORA HINSON BLAYLOCK STEINKAMP was born on September 4, 1949. She died on September 17, 2021. She graduated from Hall High School. Lenora had a BA from UALR where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and a master's from the University of Central Arkansas. She was the demonstration teacher when kindergarten education began in the Little Rock School District. She taught for over 30 years in Little Rock and in Washington D.C. Lenora calculated she taught over 600 children and tied over 10,000 shoelaces. She had a highly regarded catering business and did food styling for commercial photography. Lenora and her second husband, Richard Berry Steinkamp, moved to Washington D.C. with the Clinton administration. Lenora continued teaching and had a successful career in real estate. They retired to Little Rock.