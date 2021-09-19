CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, AR

Pamela Kay Beavers

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePamela Kay Beavers, 66, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. The daughter of Harold and Treva Nell Reynolds Holmes, she was born October 7, 1954 in Pine Bluff. She married David Earl Beavers, on March 3, 1971 at North Little Rock. She was retired from Tyson Foods and later worked as a substitute teacher until her second retirement in 2014. Pamela will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed homemaking, crocheting, fishing, spending time with family. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.

