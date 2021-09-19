Mary Ann "Duffy" McClellan, age 90 of Bella Vista, Ark., and formerly a longtime resident of Hibbing, died Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. She was born January 7, 1931 in Fairmont, Minn., the daughter of Roy and Gertrude (VanBrunt) Nugent; was a graduate of Bemidji High School and attended the Abbott Northwestern School of Nursing. Mary Ann married John A. "Jack" McClellan on July 13, 1952 in Puposky, Minn. They lived in Hibbing, moving to Swan Lake in 1991 and retiring to Bella Vista, Ark., in 2016. Duffy was a homemaker and worked for Calico Cat for several years. She was a 40+ year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing, a charter member of PEO Chapter EE in Hibbing, and a member of the Presbyterian Church in Bella Vista.