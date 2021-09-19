Powell Tidwell
POWELL TIDWELL, JR., 72, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Powell & Lillie Mae Tidwell. Powell leaves cherished memories to a great host of family and friends. Walk through signing of the condolence registry is Wednesday, September 22, from 2 - 6 p.m. in the Carl & Jason Persons Memorial Chapel at Pearly Gates Funeral Service. Mr. Powell has been entrusted in the care of Persons & Taylor Family "Pearly Gates" Funeral Service. 1801 Maple Street, NLR. (501) 379-8044.www.arkansasonline.com
