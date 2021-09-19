CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, AR

Powell Tidwell

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWELL TIDWELL, JR., 72, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Powell & Lillie Mae Tidwell. Powell leaves cherished memories to a great host of family and friends. Walk through signing of the condolence registry is Wednesday, September 22, from 2 - 6 p.m. in the Carl & Jason Persons Memorial Chapel at Pearly Gates Funeral Service. Mr. Powell has been entrusted in the care of Persons & Taylor Family "Pearly Gates" Funeral Service. 1801 Maple Street, NLR. (501) 379-8044.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, AR
Obituaries
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Jacksonville, AR
City
North Little Rock, AR
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persons Taylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy