• PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES, 1117 N. Palm St., invites the community to a Park and Praise Service for the 35th anniversary celebration of the pastors, William and Tonya Shaw, at 11 a.m. Sunday. This service will also be streaming on Facebook Live at Pleasant View Ministries. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. Those who attend are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Interested supporters who can't attend may also make donations via CashApp to $SHAWWA.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO