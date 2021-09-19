JAMES AKINS, 91, of Little Rock was born May 28, 1930, to the late Ruth Winfrey-Akins and Ira Akins Sr. He departed this life on September 14, 2021, at 6:07 p.m., surrounded by family. James was number eight of the 15 siblings. He was preceded in death by parents, one son, Walter Akins, six brothers: Columbus "Brutt", Elmer, Arthur, Ira "Bug", Marvin, Alvin "Carnell" Smith, four sisters: Julia Dolphus, Elsie Mae Johnson, Margaret Jefferson, Ruby Mae Campbell. Left to celebrate his life son, Dwight Akins of Little Rock and daughter, Sheila Akins of Berkley, Calif.; two brothers: William Akins of Little Rock and Willie Smith of Rocky Mount, N.C., two sisters: Ollie Mae Taylor of Little Rock and Thelma Jean Horace of Arlington, Va., 10 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family hour Tuesday September 21, 2021, 6-7 p.m., celebration Wednesday September 22, 2021 6 p.m., both services rendered by Faithful Funeral Home 7727 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, Ark., 72204 (501)588-8259.