William Lee McGarrah, 71, of Springdale, died Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born September 9, 1950 in Springdale to Lon Edward and Ruby Marie (Hite) McGarrah. William was a car enthusiast, could repair or make just about anything, and enjoyed playing the guitar and gospel music. He was highly respected in the flooring industry and owned and operated McGarrah Carpets. Above all he was devoted to his family, love the Lord and sharing the Bible.