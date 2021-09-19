CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springdale, AR

William Lee McGarrah

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

William Lee McGarrah, 71, of Springdale, died Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born September 9, 1950 in Springdale to Lon Edward and Ruby Marie (Hite) McGarrah. William was a car enthusiast, could repair or make just about anything, and enjoyed playing the guitar and gospel music. He was highly respected in the flooring industry and owned and operated McGarrah Carpets. Above all he was devoted to his family, love the Lord and sharing the Bible.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
Springdale, AR
Obituaries
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#William Lee#Mcgarrah Carpets#Heritage Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy