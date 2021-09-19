John T. Adams

John Tyran "Snook" Adams, born August 1, 1937, passed away at 84 on September 7, 2021 in his home of Lonsdale, Ark., after courageously battling lung cancer. His remarkable life exemplified the love of Jesus to all he encountered, living a life fully devoted to the Lord. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Julia Ann (Harp) Adams, his parents Jannie and John Doyle Adams, his sister Martha Jane May, his brothers Don (two months) and Billy Adams (age 5), his son-in-law Phil Skaggs and niece Donna (May) Millis. He is survived by his daughters: Melissa Skaggs of Hot Springs, Pamela (Jim) Moore of Little Rock and Laura (Isti) Adams of Lonsdale. Grandchildren: Jarred (Shelby) and Steven Jacobs, Casey, Carly and Amanda Skaggs and Caroline Moore plus four great-grandchildren.