Megan Thee Stallion is a force to be reckoned with. Stepping onto the scene just a few years ago, the female rapper has taken the world by storm with her quick flows and "hot girl" signatures. She manages to sound both modern and old school at the same time, and her tall stature and big personality make her one who can't be missed. Now, speaking in an interview with Julie Adenuga for The Evening Standard, the "Savage" rapper has opened up about how her view of men has changed since she became famous.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO