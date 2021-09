MILWAUKEE -- Most every team goes through a stretch of losing four in a row and six of eight, but the Brewers are doing it at the most excruciating time. For four straight days since Milwaukee was guaranteed a spot in the postseason on Saturday, fans have come to American Family Field hoping to see their team move to the cusp of clinching the division. For four straight days, they have watched the Brewers play some of their worst baseball all year, bottoming out with a 10-2 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday night in which Brett Anderson was knocked around in his return from the injured list and Milwaukee went into the fifth inning trailing by seven runs with more errors than hits.

