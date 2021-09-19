CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Instant Analysis: USC wins handily against Washington State in both Donte Williams and Jaxson Dart's debut

By Keely Eure
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePullman, Wash. -- Following USC's 45-14 victory over Washington State on the road, USCFootball.com reporters Shotgun Spratling and Keely Eure have the recap and analysis from Martin Stadium. The Trojans had a rollercoaster of a week: starting with the firing of head coach Clay Helton and ending with a record-setting performance from true freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Pullman, WA
Football
foxla.com

Donte Williams: What we know about USC's interim head football coach

LOS ANGELES - USC has named Donte Williams the Trojans' interim head football coach Monday. Williams' promotion will make him USC's first Black head football coach. The announcement comes moments after USC fired Clay Helton. Helton's firing came just hours after the Trojans' humiliating 42-28 home loss to Stanford. PREVIOUS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Pete Carroll responds to possibility of leaving Seahawks for USC

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a magical tenure with USC football. Would he leave Seattle to go back to the Trojans?. When USC fired Clay Helton, the first thing on the mind of the college football world was who might replace him. In fact, almost immediately after the news...
NFL
AllTrojans

USC QB Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership which ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach. "As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Jt Daniels
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#American Football#Uscfootball Com#Unlv
247Sports

Instant Analysis: Donté Williams takes over as USC's interim head coach

USCFootball.com beat reporters Shotgun Spratling and Keely Eure have the news and notes following USC's Tuesday practice of Washington State Week. The day marked a new era for USC's football program as interim head coach Donte Williams oversaw the Trojans in the first public practice since the firing of former head coach Clay Helton. Athletic director Mike Bohn released a statement on Monday, following USC's blowout loss to Stanford Saturday, that the team would be moving in a new direction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KFI AM 640

USC Ousts Head Football Coach Clay Helton

USC head football coach Clay Helton was fired today, with university Athletic Director Mike Bohn calling him "one of the finest human beings I have met in the industry'' but saying he believes the team will have a greater chance of success this season under new leadership.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Derrick

USC faces Washington St in first game under Donte Williams

Southern California is wounded. It's smarting after losing at home to Stanford, watching any College Football Playoff hopes evaporate, and finally dismissing Clay Helton as head coach after years of conjecture about his job security. The tonic for the Trojans could be a trip to the Palouse and a matchup...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
247Sports

Jaxson Dart throws 38-yard strike for first TD pass with USC

After starting quarterback Kedon Slovis left the game due to injury, USC had to turn the reins over to true freshman Jaxson Dart against Washington State. Dart needed some time to settle in, but he made a big play near the end of the first half. Slovis left the game...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

With Kedon Slovis Injured, QB Jaxson Dart Flashes Excellence for USC

It hasn't been a great time for USC as of late. Losing to Stanford at home, firing head coach Clay Helton shortly after and trailing by double-digit points to a Washington State football team considered to be one of the worst in the Pac-12 had the Trojans ready to slip rather quickly into the perils of mediocrity. Quarterback Kedon Slovis was also injured and left with an upper-body injury just minutes into the game on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Donte Williams' first task as USC's interim head coach: Restore accountability

Donte Williams' first words to his players as interim head coach of USC’s football program set the tone: “No more bullshit,” as one player summed it up. The cornerbacks coach stood in front of a full room of players, support staff and assistant coaches who had just been told of Clay Helton’s firing. Williams informed players hats and hoodies would no longer be worn in meetings and watched as slightly stunned players followed his orders. Williams, according to team sources who were present for Monday’s meeting, instantly took command of the room.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nevadasportsnet.com

Former Nevada assistant Donte Williams named USC's interim head coach

Former Nevada quality control coach Donte Williams was named USC's interim head coach Monday after the team fired Clay Helton. The 38-year-old Williams has been a fast-riser in the coaching ranks since being a part of the Wolf Pack's historic 2010 staff. His one-year stop at Nevada was Williams' first season at the FBS level. He helped coach the team's linebackers that season, a group that included two future NFL players in Brandon Marshall and James-Michael Johnson. Williams had served at three California junior colleges (Los Angeles Harbor, El Camino, Mt. San Antonio) before getting the job at Nevada.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy