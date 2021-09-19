Instant Analysis: USC wins handily against Washington State in both Donte Williams and Jaxson Dart's debut
Pullman, Wash. -- Following USC's 45-14 victory over Washington State on the road, USCFootball.com reporters Shotgun Spratling and Keely Eure have the recap and analysis from Martin Stadium. The Trojans had a rollercoaster of a week: starting with the firing of head coach Clay Helton and ending with a record-setting performance from true freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart.247sports.com
