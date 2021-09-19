14325 SW 240th St Vashon, WA 98070

Stunning home on 3+ acres within minutes to the Ames Lake Community Waterfront Park. This well maintained home boasts new exterior paint, new composition roof. The interior is welcoming with many windows, hardwood floors, fine details. Chef's kitchen has stainless appliances, island seating bar, pantry, good storage. Relax in the family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Enjoy fun times in the expansive fenced yard. HUGE master bedroom welcomes you with wood flooring, vaulted ceiling, classic window detail. En-suite bath boasts soaking tub, large walk in closet. Updated hi efficiency furnace. 3 car attached garage has good storage. Fenced dog run at side yard. Easy access to work, shopping, yet the property is peaceful and private!
