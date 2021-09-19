CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

14325 SW 240th St Vashon, WA 98070

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVashon Real Estate at 14325 Sw 240th St Vashon, WA 98070. Description: The real estate listing at 14325 Sw 240th St Vashon, WA 98070 with the MLS# 1719798 has been on the Vashon market for 4 days. This property located in the Westside subdivision is currently listed for $120,000. GeoCoordinates:

1361 Peltier Dr Point Roberts, WA 98281

Point Roberts Real Estate at 1361 Peltier Dr Point Roberts, WA 98281. Description: The real estate listing at 1361 Peltier Dr Point Roberts, WA 98281 with the MLS# 1804817 has been on the Point Roberts market for 1 day. This property located in the Point Roberts subdivision is currently listed for $769,000.
100 Bayview Ln SE Shelton, WA 98584

Shelton Real Estate at 100 Bayview Ln Se Shelton, WA 98584. Description: The real estate listing at 100 Bayview Ln Se Shelton, WA 98584 with the MLS# 1843308 has been on the Shelton market for 1 days. This property located in the Shelton subdivision is currently listed for $349,000. GeoCoordinates:
0 XXX Grindstone Harbor Rd Orcas Island, WA 98280

Orcas Island Real Estate at 0 Xxx Grindstone Harbor Rd Orcas Island, WA 98280. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Xxx Grindstone Harbor Rd Orcas Island, WA 98280 with the MLS# 1842337 has been on the Orcas Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Orcas subdivision is currently listed for $3,200,000.
1 Decatur Highland Dr Decatur Island, WA 98221

Decatur Island Real Estate at 1 Decatur Highland Dr Decatur Island, WA 98221. Description: The real estate listing at 1 Decatur Highland Dr Decatur Island, WA 98221 with the MLS# 1841793 has been on the Decatur Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Decatur Island subdivision is currently listed for $210,000.
1623 186th Ave E Lake Tapps, WA 98391

Lake Tapps Real Estate at 1623 186th Ave E Lake Tapps, WA 98391. Description: The real estate listing at 1623 186th Ave E Lake Tapps, WA 98391 with the MLS# 1831481 has been on the Lake Tapps market for 25 days. This property located in the Tacoma Pt./Evergreen Pt. subdivision is currently listed for $279,999.
331 Canal St Brinnon, WA 98320

Brinnon Real Estate at 331 Canal St Brinnon, WA 98320. Description: The real estate listing at 331 Canal St Brinnon, WA 98320 with the MLS# 1840470 has been on the Brinnon market for 3 days. This property located in the Olympic Canal subdivision is currently listed for $280,000. GeoCoordinates:. 47.644642.
13700 121st St Anderson Island, WA 98303

Anderson Island Real Estate at 13700 121st St Anderson Island, WA 98303. Description: The real estate listing at 13700 121st St Anderson Island, WA 98303 with the MLS# 1681892 has been on the Anderson Island market for 1 day. This property located in the Anderson Island subdivision is currently listed for $100,000.
4136 Ames Lake Carnation Rd NE

Stunning home on 3+ acres within minutes to the Ames Lake Community Waterfront Park. This well maintained home boasts new exterior paint, new composition roof. The interior is welcoming with many windows, hardwood floors, fine details. Chef's kitchen has stainless appliances, island seating bar, pantry, good storage. Relax in the family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Enjoy fun times in the expansive fenced yard. HUGE master bedroom welcomes you with wood flooring, vaulted ceiling, classic window detail. En-suite bath boasts soaking tub, large walk in closet. Updated hi efficiency furnace. 3 car attached garage has good storage. Fenced dog run at side yard. Easy access to work, shopping, yet the property is peaceful and private!
4614 Lakeridge Dr E

Panoramic Views from this single story home in the Lakeridge community of Lake Tapps. Perched on an elevated corner lot to maximize breathtaking lake views at the base of Mt Rainier's foothills. Bright and Comfortable, this is the incomparable combination of location and Drop-Dead lake views. Exceptional outdoor space is paired with perfection for memorable gatherings with friends, all to enjoy the seducing sunsets framing the evenings hot air balloons rising and dancing above the lake. Living here offers a unique experience and lifestyle from the peaceful setting and the invitation to the Four private parks-swimming area, boat launch, covered picnic area, ball diamond, etc..Spend your off days relaxing and playing!!!!!!
1455 West Beach Road

Island escape with approximately 270 feet of medium-bank waterfront on 1.5 acre double lot. Overlooking San Juan Islands to BC. Watch sunsets, eagles, whales & ships while relaxing on large view decks or bluff fire pit. Own this dreamy island home without a ferry wait via stunning Deception Pass. Inside find walls of windows & hardwood floors. Open kitchen w/new appliances & huge pantry. Entire top floor is primary en-suite bedroom w/vaulted ceilings & private deck. Huge unfinished room above garage. Fully furnished for vacation rental. Room to park boat or RV. Off-the-grid features ~ solar panels, individual well, private septic, & propane gas. Home sits on aprox. 1 acre, potential building lot sits on aprox 1/2 acre. Paradise found!
44 Deer Run Ln

Craftsman style home in tranquil setting situated among the trees. Incredible open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Main floor includes gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceiling & numerous skylights to let in all the natural light. Kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Slider off dining leads to a large private deck. Flat & spacious back yard that is full of sunlight. Incredible views of nature outside every window. Extra living space downstairs with bathroom adds for more privacy as well as generous sized office space to work from home.
10408 Dekoven Dr SW

Behind the gates of this .65 acre private oasis, you will enjoy wonderful views & access to Ponce De Leon Creek. This park-like setting will take your breath away. The custom 4880 sq ft home was designed with one level living in mind. The main floor consists of the living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, powder room, private office & an amazing master suite. Upstairs you'll find a second master suite or bonus room w/ bathroom & walk-in closet, as well as two more guest rooms and bathroom. The excitement continues downstairs to a media room, another guest room, oversized bathroom w/ dog washing station, plenty of storage space & cozy living room w/ French doors to a view of the sprawling backyard and creek.
