14325 SW 240th St Vashon, WA 98070

Panoramic Views from this single story home in the Lakeridge community of Lake Tapps. Perched on an elevated corner lot to maximize breathtaking lake views at the base of Mt Rainier's foothills. Bright and Comfortable, this is the incomparable combination of location and Drop-Dead lake views. Exceptional outdoor space is paired with perfection for memorable gatherings with friends, all to enjoy the seducing sunsets framing the evenings hot air balloons rising and dancing above the lake. Living here offers a unique experience and lifestyle from the peaceful setting and the invitation to the Four private parks-swimming area, boat launch, covered picnic area, ball diamond, etc..Spend your off days relaxing and playing!!!!!!

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO