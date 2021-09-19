Sen. Tillis co-sponsors Recovering America’s Wildlife Act
RALEIGH — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., has voiced his support for funds to protect wildlife, especially species in danger of extinction. The N.C. Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to conserving wildlife, restoring habitat and promoting outdoor activity, announced Wednesday Sen. Tillis is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill to fund locally led efforts to help prevent extinction and help wildlife thrive nationwide.www.carolinacoastonline.com
Comments / 0