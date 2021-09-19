Watch: James Franklin had must-see response to interview question about referee error

James Franklin had a perfect response to a question about a mistake by the referees during Saturday night’s game. Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions were leading Auburn 10-7 in the second quarter. They had the ball for a first-and-10 from their 28. Quarterback Sean Clifford threw the ball downfield with nobody around and was called for intentional grounding. Clifford seemed to think his receiver was going to head deep, but that didn’t happen, resulting in the ball being thrown where nobody was.