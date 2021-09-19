CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk Grove, CA

Coroner Identifies Passenger Killed In Wrong-Way DUI Crash On Highway 99

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTnsL_0c0f0MJW00

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A coroner has identified the person killed in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence near Elk Grove.

On Thursday at around 2:40 a.m., Elk Grove police were pursuing a stolen car that was reportedly being driven by the suspect, 34-year-old Jacob McPherson of Sacramento, on Calvine Road east of Power Inn Road.

McPherson reportedly drove onto southbound Highway 99 going the wrong way, and authorities called off the chase, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just minutes later, McPherson drove head-on into a car at the Stockton Boulevard on-ramp, officers say.

McPherson and his passenger were taken to the hospital for major injuries. The passenger—identified as Derrick Deion Simpson, 48—was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle also suffered major injuries but was expected to survive.

McPherson was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash. He faces charges of felony DUI causing death, gross vehicular manslaughter, felony evading, possession of stolen property, and driving a stolen vehicle.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

2 Drivers Killed In Head-On Crash Near Patterson

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A fiery head-on crash near Patterson early Thursday morning has left two drivers dead, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 5 a.m., a sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash along W. Main Street near Jennings Road. Officers say it appears the sedan – which was being driven by a 47-year-old Turlock woman – was heading westbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver drifted into the oncoming lane. The sedan was then struck head-on by the pickup truck, which was being driven by a 69-year-old man from Patterson. The pickup caught fire after the crash and was soon fully engulfed in flames, officers say. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. It’s unclear, at this point, if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
PATTERSON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Head-On Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 With Serious Injuries Near Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Drugs are believed to have been a factor in a deadly head-on crash just north of Roseville Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. along Fiddyment Road, south of Sunset Boulevard. Auburn-area CHP said the driver of a Honda was traveling southbound on Fiddyment when he lost control and swerved into the northbound lane in the path of an oncoming semi-truck. The Honda partially struck the truck head-on, resulting in major injuries for the Honda driver and his passenger. Both men had to be extricated from the vehicle and were unconscious when they were transported to the hospital, where the driver later died, the CHP said. The driver of the semi-truck was said to be OK. As of 5:30 p.m. Fiddyment Road was closed in both directions in the area. CHP said drugs are being investigated as a factor in the crash.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large Fight At Park In Natomas Leaves 1 Man Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has died after a fight at a Natomas park on Thursday night. At around 10 p.m. police received reports of a fight involving several people at Northgate Park in the 2800 block of Mendel Way.  There, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries he received from the fight. He was given first aid by Sacramento Fire Department paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the city. Homicide detectives and CSI are investigating the incident. Based on preliminary information, detectives believe a disturbance between the victim and suspect(s) escalated into the homicide. Detectives will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence. No suspect information has been released. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified. The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist Injured In Crash With School Bus In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a school bus in Rancho Cordova, police said on Wednesday. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Folsom Boulevard. The bicyclist, a man, was taken to the hospital. There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash. Police did not release any information on what caused the collision. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police said all northbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard were closed in the area and there was no timeframe for when they would reopen.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Sacramento, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Elk Grove, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Elk Grove, CA
Traffic
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Elk Grove, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot And Killed In Parking Lot Along Florin Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot along Florin Road Wednesday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 100 block of Florin Road scene just after 8:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. They soon found that a man had been shot at least once. Medics soon arrived as well and started aid. He was then rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, police say. No suspect information has been released at this point. Homicide detectives have taken over the case. It’s unclear, at this point, what led up to the shooting. Detectives will be combing the area for any possible witnesses and surveillance footage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Spotted Running Away From Grass Fire Near Ione Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson

IONE (CBS13) — A woman seen running away from a grass fire near Ione has been arrested on suspicion of arson, authorities say. Cal Fire says, back on Sept. 13, crews responded to a grass fire along Highway 104. A woman was seen running away from the fire. Ione police were able to detain that woman for alleged possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia. However, Cal Fire soon linked her to the Highway 104 fire and she was also booked on suspicion of arson. In total, between January and August of this year, Cal Fire says they’ve made just over 100 arson arrests.
IONE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Man, 33, Killed In Crash Involving DUI Suspect

MODESTO (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after a crash in Modesto that left another driver dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 5:30 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a serious crash near McHenry and Standiford avenues. Apparently, a pickup truck crashed into a sedan as it was leaving a parking lot. The crash caused the sedan to cross into the roadway and crash into another pickup truck. Officers say the driver of the sedan, 33-year-old Modesto resident Erik Davalos, died from his injuries. Miguel Zapien, a 20-year-old Escalon resident, was driving that first pickup that crashed into the sedan. CHP says Zapien was found to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was arrested. Zapien is now facing charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The driver of the second pickup truck only suffered minor injuries, officers say.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

17-Year-Old DUI Suspect Arrested After Deadly Crash In Tuolumne County

MI-WUK VILLAGE (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy is suspected of DUI in a crash that ejected and killed a passenger from his pickup truck in Tuolumne County on Monday. California Highway Patrol says, just after 8:30 p.m., the boy was driving westbound on Highway 108 when, near Koinonia Court in the Mi-Wuk Village area, he lost control on a curve and hit an embankment. The crash caused the pickup truck to overturn – ejecting a passenger who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, CHP says. Officers say the passenger, a 19-year-old Sonora man, was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver suffered minor injuries. The driver, a Soulsbyville resident, has since been arrested and booked into juvenile hall for felony DUI charges.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
CBS Sacramento

DUI Suspect Rammed Suisun City Police Patrol Car In Getaway

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A DUI suspect allegedly rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle while trying to get away from authorities in Suisun City early Wednesday morning. Suisun City police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver along the 300 block of Walters Road. The officer soon noticed some indications that the driver was drunk. However, as the officer started going to his patrol car, the suspect allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, rammed the officer’s patrol car and took off, police say, sparking a chase. The handgun that police say was found in the DUI suspect’s car. (Credit: Suisun City Police Department) Eventually, the suspect lost control near Walters Road and Air Base Parkway. The suspect got out and ran, but he was soon arrested. A loaded handgun was also later found in the suspect’s car, police say. The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Fairfield resident Lawrence Hayes Jr. He is facing numerous charges, inducing assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, weapons charges, obstructing an officer, and DUI.
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Court Documents: Sacramento Police Officer Drunk While Armed In Patrol Vehicle

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In his squad car and intoxicated. New court documents show a Sacramento police officer was allegedly drunk and armed when Rancho Cordova police stopped to talk to him. And the allegations are only now public because of a wrongful death lawsuit in which the officer is also named. This new information comes straight from Sacramento’s own city attorney, but it’s tucked into a motion in the wrongful death lawsuit, two years after it happened. The Sacramento Police Department never mentioned the alleged drunken encounter when it happened. And now it’s part of the lawsuit in a police deadly shooting case. Sacramento Police...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lodi Man, 58, Killed In Stockton Motorcycle Crash

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash in Stockton Monday morning. The crash happened along N. Wilson Way, south of E. McAllen Road and near the Oakmoore Golf Course. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 7 a.m., the motorcyclist and a 2008 Chevy Silverado were involved in an accident. The motorcycle rider has died from his injuries, officers say. Officers have not released the name of the rider, but he has been identified as a 58-year-old man from Lodi. No other information about what may have led up to the crash has been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Investigating After Man Shot In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating after someone was shot in Stockton. According to Stockton Police, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone was reportedly shot in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, a residential area. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital Transported to the hospital, unknown condition. Officers are investigating the shooting. They say it appears the man was shot while outside.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Sacramento

Man Suspected Of 2017 Lodi Shooting Arrested In Tulare County

LODI (CBS13) — A suspect wanted for a shooting and kidnapping incident in Lodi from back in 2017 has been arrested. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Oscar Diaz Cortez has had a warrant out for his arrest since that incident along the 19000 block of Atkins Road in Lodi. Detectives say Cortez allegedly shot someone in the face that day during a fight. Cortez took off and has been in hiding ever since. Back in mid-August, detectives say they closed in on Cortez in Tulare County. He was soon arrested and has been taken back to San Joaquin County. Cortez is now facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges. He’s being held without bail.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person Struck, Killed By Amtrak Train Near Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) — A person was struck and killed by a train in between Sacramento and Davis early Wednesday morning. The incident happened a little after 6 a.m. near County Road 32A. Capitol Corridor says Train 523 was headed from Sacramento to San Jose when a “trespass incident” occurred on the tracks. Authorities have since confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed. While the train remains stopped on the tracks, Amtrak riders are being advised they can board Train 525 to get around. Train 523 is stopped on tracks between Sacramento and Davis. @CapitolCorridor and CHP on scene of “trespasser incident” where it appears a person was stuck and killed. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @at_clausen @DinaKupfer @JohnDabkovich pic.twitter.com/cpqAAVvD4l — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 22, 2021 No other details, including any information about the person killed, have been released at this point.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search For Downed Paraglider In West Sacramento Called Off

10:04 p.m. UPDATE:  After a search on the ground and in the air, including with drones and a CHP manned aircraft, authorities have not found the paraglider; the search has been called off. WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a downed paraglider in the Southport area of West Sacramento. The paraglider reportedly went down near the deep water channel. Police and fire department personnel are joining in the search. Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the paraglider is asked to call West Sacramento Police Dispatch at (916) 372-3375.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Inmate At Sacramento County Main Jail Found Dead In Cell

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An inmate at the Sacramento Main Jail has died. Just after midnight on  Tuesday, a 54-year-old man in custody at the jail was reported deceased. The man’s cellmate noticed he wasn’t breathing and alerted jail staff. Deputies then called for medical staff who started CPR on the man, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Sacramento City Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. There were no signs of foul play or trauma visible on the inmate, authorities say. As part of standard procedure, the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide detectives and CSI assessed and processed the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says it will conduct a requisite inmate death investigation. The county coroner’s office will determine the cause of death and release the identity of the inmate. The man had been booked into jail on August 10, 2021, for violating parole. He was due to be released on Friday.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Woman Alexandra Souverneva Accused Of Starting Fawn Fire In Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – Palo Alto woman Alexandra Souverneva is suspected of lighting a fire near where the Fawn Fire started, Cal Fire announced on Thursday. Employees working near the JF Shea and Mountain Gate Quarries reported seeing a woman trespassing at the property and acting irrationally.  Later in the day, authorities believe that the same woman, 30-year-old Palo Alto resident Alexandra Souverneva, emerged from the brush near the fire line and approached fire crews for help.  Souverneva is now accused of starting the fire, although it is unclear how. She has been arrested and is facing arson to wildland charges. 
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP Asking For Public’s Help To Identify Accident Victim Who Can’t Remember His Own Name

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man can’t remember his name after he was involved in an accident in Sacramento almost a month ago. On August 24, the injured man was found in the area of Fulton and Marconi avenues in Sacramento’s Arden Arcade area. He was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle, the CHP says. The man was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, but could not recall his own name, where he’s from, or whether or not he has any family, the CHP says. He’s described as a Spanish speaker, 5 feet 11 inches tall and has no tattoos. Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to call CHP officers Eulogio Ceja at 916-754-7922 (email: eceja@chp.ca.gov) or A.J. McTaggart 916-798-0975 (email: amctaggart@chp.ca.gov). Both speak Spanish. A woman who was also found with amnesia was located earlier this year behind a Davis home. After a month of searching, authorities were able to identify her as possibly matching the description of a woman reported missing from the Los Angeles area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person, Cat Rescued From Citrus Heights Apartment Fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a fire at an apartment in Citrus Heights Tuesday night. The scene was along the 5800 block of Sunrise Vista Drive. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded just after 9 p.m. The damage caused by the fire. (Credit: Sacramento Metro Fire) Firefighters were alerted that one person was trapped. Crews went to work quickly and were able to get the person out of harm’s way. The person rescued was then used to the hospital. Two other people were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A cat was also rescued and resuscitated, firefighters say. Crews were able to keep the flames to just one apartment. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Responding To Fire In Courtland

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a fire in Clarksburg on Thursday morning. The scene is along Jefferson Boulevard and Courtland Road. No other details have been released at this point. Updates to follow.
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy