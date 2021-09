According to the police officials, the 31-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 11, after he allegedly sprayed a child in the face with bleach, poured fuel all over the room and then drove drunk with 11-month-old baby and 2-year-old child in the car. The mother of three children reportedly told authorities that the 31-year-old suspect sent her a video showing him pouring fuel around their home and spraying the 4-year-old in the face with Clorox.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO