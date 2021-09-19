Police seek runaway in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Chillicothe Police are looking for a 16 year old runaway, known to associate with one of Livingston County’s most wanted fugitives. Chevelle Capri Justine Chapman is 5′ 3″ and 90 to 95 lbs. with long black curly hair, blue eyes and an infinity symbol tattoo inside her right arm above the elbow. Her last known contact was 10:00 p.m. tonight, September 18. She may be in the company of Joshua Davis, who is on the Livingston County most wanted list. She may also be in the Brookfield area.