CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chillicothe, MO

Police seek runaway in Chillicothe

By Donnie King
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Chillicothe Police are looking for a 16 year old runaway, known to associate with one of Livingston County’s most wanted fugitives. Chevelle Capri Justine Chapman is 5′ 3″ and 90 to 95 lbs. with long black curly hair, blue eyes and an infinity symbol tattoo inside her right arm above the elbow. Her last known contact was 10:00 p.m. tonight, September 18. She may be in the company of Joshua Davis, who is on the Livingston County most wanted list. She may also be in the Brookfield area.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Livingston County, MO
City
Brookfield, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Livingston County, MO
Crime & Safety
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

An election audit prompted by the Republican-controlled Arizona state Senate appears to confirm President Biden won Maricopa County, Ariz., in the 2020 presidential election, several news outlets reported. An official report by Cyber Ninjas, the contractor who was hired for the audit, is slated to be given to the state...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tattoos#Fugitive#Chevelle
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy