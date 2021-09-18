Review: ‘Cry Macho’ Directed By and Starring Clint Eastwood

Legendary Hollywood actor and director Clint Eastwood’s latest film offering, “Cry Macho,” will hit theaters and HBO Max this weekend. Clint Eastwood, at the age of 91, stars in and also directs “Cry Macho,” a western-themed movie. In the film, Clint Eastwood plays Mike Milo, a former rodeo star whose advanced age has caught up with him. Milo is asked by his former employer, played by country music superstar Dwight Yoakam, to retrieve his son, Rafael, from Mexico. While south of the border, Rafael carries out a life crime and runs afoul of some powerful people. He often participates in illegal cockfights, with his rooster named Macho. Along the way back home, Rafael and Milo form a bond that is heavily tested. In addition to Clint Eastwood and Dwight Yoakam, the film also stars actors Fernanda Urrejola, Eduardo Minett and Natalia Traven.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO