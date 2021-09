J.A. Happ pitched five-and-a-third shutout innings and the bullpen put up zeros the rest of the way in a 2-0 Cardinals win over Cincinnati. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run in the first inning to drive in the game's only runs. Happ picked up his ninth win of the season. Giovanny Gallegos earned his eighth save. Before the game, the team activated Johan Quezada from the COVID-19 injured list and placed Junior Fernandez on the 60-day injured list. The Cardinals move just a game back of both Cincinnati and San Diego for the final NL Wild Card spot.

