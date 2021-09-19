CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR: Kyle Larson Takes Victory, Playoffs Narrowed Down to 12 Racers at Bristol

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASCAR fans — are we ready for the Round of 12? The field is officially set after Kyle Larson’s victory at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Bristol Motor Speedway was the home of an action-packed NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 elimination race on Saturday. And in the end, Kyle Larson, the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, came away with his sixth victory of the season. Essentially, that means that the first round of the playoffs has come to a close, and four drivers are now officially eliminated.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Here’s the 12 Drivers Remaining in the Cup Series Playoffs After Saturday’s Bristol Race

An exciting NASCAR Cup Series season is hitting the home stretch as the racing playoffs are now in full swing. Heading into Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway, 16 drivers were still in playoff contention. When the dust settled in Bristol, Tennesse Saturday evening, there were only 12 remaining in the hun for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The exciting Saturday night race eliminated four drivers who now turn their attention to competition in the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Tony Stewart discusses SRX's future, missing out on Kyle Larson, and NASCAR Cup Series 2021 struggles

For racing icon Tony Stewart, the year 2021 has presented quite the mixed bag. In his personal life, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion has experienced the joy of getting engaged to NHRA drag racer Leah Pruett. Professionally, Stewart has also overseen the successful launch of the Superstar Racing Experience, a series which he both co-owns and won the first-ever championship in.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series playoff primer: Schedule, points, TV info

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday night with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Over the 26-race regular season, we saw: Michael McDowell score a dramatic first Cup win in the Daytona 500; Kyle Larson firmly re-establish himself in NASCAR and lead Hendrick Motorsports in its return to dominance; Aric Almirola jump from 27th in points to the playoffs with an upset at New Hampshire; and Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, last year’s winningest drivers, both go winless.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Tyler Reddick
FanSided

NASCAR: Tony Stewart reveals one of his biggest regrets

Three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart admitted that one of the biggest regrets in his professional career came late last NASCAR season. When it started to become clear that Kyle Larson would indeed return to the NASCAR Cup Series following what was an indefinite suspension handed down to him for using the N-word during a livestreamed iRacing event, one potential landing spot stood out above all the rest.
ELK GROVE, CA
NBC Sports

What drivers said after Bristol Cup race

A look at drivers’ reaction following Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway…. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It was a good race from start to finish for us. Our car was really fast. Really loose for five laps, then it would get good, then loose again, then good again, then would be pretty good at the end of the run. The next-to-last run we had there, the long one, I was really good. Thought I was going to be good there again in the last run but I didn’t have the front turn that I needed. Just tried staying patient with everything, tried not to overheat my tires, abuse them, just give myself a shot. We were able to stay close enough to Kevin (Harvick). Chase (Elliott) was obviously upset with the contact, was just making things kind of tough on him. It kept me in the game. Able to make some moves on him there late. Yeah, fun race. Have always wanted to win here, so cool to finally do it.”
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Who's Safe, Who's In Trouble as NASCAR Cup Playoffs Head to Bristol

The upcoming 500-lap race at the bullring in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday night will trim the original field of 16 NASCAR Cup title hopefuls to 12. Three drivers are in, including Round 1 winners Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. and regular-season points leader Kyle Larson. That leaves 13 drivers fighting for 12 spots.
BRISTOL, TN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kyle Larson edges Kevin Harvick, tempers flare at Bristol

Kyle Larson added to his NASCAR Cup Series-leading win total on Saturday night when he passed Kevin Harvick for the lead with four laps to go to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Larson's sixth win of the season came by fractions of...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Bristol Motor Speedway#Toyota#Darlington Raceway#The Federated Auto Parts#First Responders#Richmond Raceway#Nascar Round#Nbcsn#Nbc Sports App#Sirius Xm Nascar Radio
CBS Sports

NASCAR playoffs at Bristol: Live updates, highlights, results for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

There's only one race in NASCAR that takes place under cloak of darkness that has earned the right to be referred to as simply the "Night Race": The original night race in NASCAR, Bristol Motor Speedway has long offered a slam-banging rattle-your-cage affair that amounts to one of sport's great spectacles. And now, it's an elimination race in the NASCAR playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
Johnson City Press

Is Kyle Larson the best driver on the planet?

Kyle Larson is the best driver in motorsports today. It’s a statement common among NASCAR fans following the race car driver’s success in a variety of vehicles. In fact, two-time Daytona 500 champion Michael Waltrip recently addressed Larson as the world’s greatest driver during a recent golf outing with him and fellow driver Denny Hamlin.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
nbcsportsedge.com

Power Ranking After: Bristol

Bristol was what Bristol was supposed to be: a disruptor that changed the course of the playoffs, eliminated four drivers from contention, and hurt some feelings. The ripple effect will be felt for a while, especially if the feud between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick bubbles over at an inopportune time.
MOTORSPORTS
WFMZ-TV Online

NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

Larson wins at Bristol while Harvick and Elliott feud. Kyle Larson denied Kevin Harvick his first win of the season with a masterful pass at Bristol Motor Speedway. But Larson's sixth win of the season was overshadowed by a post-race skirmish between Harvick and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott. Tempers were so hot that Harvick declared “I’m ready to rip somebody’s head off” to a crowd undecided if Harvick or Elliott should be booed or cheered. Elliott was angry that hard racing had caused a flat tire on his car and the retaliation was to deliberately slow Harvick, which gave Larson the chance to catch him for the win.
BRISTOL, PA
FOX Sports

Kyle Larson wins at Bristol with a little help from teammate Chase Elliott

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson knows it’s good to have a fast car. And it’s also good to have teammates who have fast cars. Larson won for the sixth time this year after teammate Chase Elliott — two laps down — ran Kevin Harvick’s preferred groove in front of Harvick, allowing Larson to catch and pass Harvick to capture the win Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Elliott’s move was in response to what he thought was unnecessary contact with Harvick that gave him a flat tire, costing him a shot at the win.
BRISTOL, TN
Roanoke Times

Regular season champion Larson eyeing first victory at Bristol

Not every driver is enthused about Bristol Motor Speedway serving as a cutoff race in the NASCAR Cup playoffs. According to the critics, the chance of wrecks and dashed dreams is simply too high at Bristol. Then there is Kyle Larson. The versatile 29-year-old from Elk Grove, California, was a...
BRISTOL, VA
Road & Track

Kyle Larson Wins Chaotic, Memorable Bristol Night Race

In the 90s, the Bristol night race became legendary in no small part thanks to close, high-contact races between the best drivers of the era. The track has since been reconfigured twice and maligned as a shadow of itself. This year, efforts to revive the track's event status led to a questionable experiment in covering the surface with dirt for one of its two scheduled races. In the second, the night race, the track reminded us all why it was once legendary. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott all played a part the decisive final run to the win, but it was Kyle Larson that came out on top in a full-contact battle of some of stock car racing's very best.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy