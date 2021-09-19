NASCAR: Kyle Larson Takes Victory, Playoffs Narrowed Down to 12 Racers at Bristol
NASCAR fans — are we ready for the Round of 12? The field is officially set after Kyle Larson’s victory at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Bristol Motor Speedway was the home of an action-packed NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 elimination race on Saturday. And in the end, Kyle Larson, the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, came away with his sixth victory of the season. Essentially, that means that the first round of the playoffs has come to a close, and four drivers are now officially eliminated.outsider.com
