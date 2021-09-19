CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets, Phillies minor leaguers protest pay with wristbands

By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league players in the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies farm systems wore teal wristbands Saturday to protest pay that they say is insufficient. At least 10 players from the Brooklyn Cyclones and Jersey Shore BlueClaws wore the wristbands — which feature the hashtag #FairBall — during their High-A game in New York. The demonstration was organized in part by Advocates for Minor Leaguers, which also handed out the wristbands to fans and distributed pamphlets detailing the financial issues faced by players.

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
SportsGrid

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Preview

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies, Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Spread: Mets +1.5 (-164)|Phillies -1.5 (+136) Odds to Win the World Series: Mets +13000|Phillies +8500. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. New York Mets vs....
GAMBLING
94.3 The Point

Jersey Shore BlueClaws Players Among Minor League Pay Protest

#FairBall is trending after several minor league players from the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, a Philadelphia Phillies minor league affiliate, and the Brooklyn Cyclones, a New York Mets minor league affiliate wore wristbands to protest sub-poverty level pay. Here's what we know. Listen to JB afternoons on 92.7 WOBM and download...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Mets Minors Recap: Multiple Mets Continue Rehab Assignments

AAA – Syracuse Mets (43-67) 3, Buffalo Bisons (68-42) 2 BOX SCORE. Tomás Nido – C: 2-3, RBI (1). .429/.429/.429 (7 AB) Travis Blankenhorn – DH: 1-3, HR (8). .243/.393/.523. The Syracuse Mets scored three runs on ten hits and five walks, meaning twelve runners were left stranded on the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Nineteen

Week: 6 G, 21 AB, .381/.500/.714, 8 H, 1 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K, 1/2 SB. 2021 Season: 95 G, 314 AB, .277/.391/.551, 87 H, 18 2B, 1 3B, 22 HR, 68 RBI, 53 BB, 86 K, 8/13 SB, .305 BABIP (Low-A/High-A) Alvarez had...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mets–Phillies Minor League Players Protest Low Pay With #FairBall Wristbands

Minor league players for the Phillies and Mets protested their pay on Saturday when they took the field wearing wristbands that read #FairBall. Players from the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones participated in the protest during their game to bring attention to their cause. “Minor League baseball players have...
ADVOCACY
New Jersey Herald

New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Friday night lineups

The New York Mets welcome in the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night to start a three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY. Subscriber Only:How NY Mets' Aaron Loup rediscovered love for baseball, and why Busch...
MLB
philliesnation.com

Bryson Stott, Jean Cabrera win Paul Owens Award as top Phillies minor leaguers

Infielder Bryson Stott and right-handed pitcher Jean Cabrera have made the most of the return of the minor leagues in 2021, and their performances in the Philadelphia Phillies system this season have now been formally recognized. Stott and Cabrera have been selected as the 2021 Paul Owens Award winners, the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Ap#The New York Mets#The Associated Press#Major League Baseball
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Host Phillies in Critical Three-Game Set

The Mets enjoyed a day off on Thursday, but will be right back to action on Friday as they host the Philadelphia Phillies for the start of a three-game set. Taijuan Walker (7-9 4.29) takes the mound for the Mets, who come into the game having lost three straight games to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets now have a record of 72-75 and trail in the NL East by 5.5 games. They trail the St. Louis Cardinals by five games in the Wild Card.
MLB
chatsports.com

Mets Morning News: Phillies visit Queens

The Mets did not play a baseball game yesterday, which was probably in the best interest of everyone’s mental health following their demoralizing sweep at the feet of the Cardinals. The Mets will resume playing baseball games tonight against the Phillies, who currently sit in second place in the division....
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

Phillies at Mets – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

It’s been a long week for the New York Mets. After an emotional weekend set that saw the Mets take two of three from the Yankees, the Mets were swept at home by the Cardinals, putting their playoff prayers in a precarious position. Those same Cardinals have sprinted into the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
hawaiitelegraph.com

Phillies hold on to nip Mets in key series opener

Zack Wheeler had his shortest outing in more than two months but continued building a National League Cy Young Award case Friday night, when he won his fourth straight start as the Philadelphia Phillies edged the host New York Mets, 4-3. Didi Gregorius' two-out RBI double in the eighth inning...
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

Wheeler, Phillies hold off Mets 4-3 to boost playoff hopes

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler limited the damage in a short but effective outing against his old team, Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking homer and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the New York Mets 4-3 in a showdown between teams clinging to postseason aspirations. Philadelphia’s bullpen leads the majors with 32 blown saves and nearly gave up Wheeler’s lead, but Ian Kennedy closed out his 23rd save.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets conclude homestand with three against the Phillies

The Mets (72-75) will welcome the Phillies (74-72) to town as they finish up their nine-game homestand. So far this season, they have won five out of seven against Philadelphia at Citi Field, though they have split their 16 games overall so far in 2021. The Mets are coming off...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Mets Host Phillies in Weekend Series in Season’s Final Chance

How many times can Met fans possibly repeat the following phrases:. “It’s just one bad game, tomorrow the offense will score more runs”. Unfortunately, I’ve been one of these people. Heartbreaking losses followed by offensive ineptitude has never made me forget the fact that the Mets are still in NL East contention. After the Subway Series, in which the Mets convincingly won two of three games, I believed.
MLB
FingerLakes1

Mets lose to Phillies as fading playoff hopes take another blow

The Mets may be going quietly in the last gasps of their season, but one significant member of their ranks is not. Javier Báez solidified his status as the most unrelenting force in New York’s lineup on Friday, singling home the Mets’ first run in a 4-3 loss to the Phillies that dealt another blow to their thinning postseason chances. Even Báez’s best Yoenis Céspedes impression — more on that later — has not been enough to save the Mets’ season.
MLB
NBC Sports

Top prospect, little-known pitcher are Phillies' best minor leaguers for 2021

While Bryce Harper is making a run at the National League MVP award, his homie and Spring Training roommate has collected a nice accolade himself. Bryson Stott, the Phillies’ first-round pick in the 2019 draft, has been named winner of the Paul Owens Award as top position player in the organization’s minor-league system for 2021.
MLB
Newsday

Mets again can't capitalize vs. Phillies for fourth straight loss

If opportunity knocks, then these Mets have left his knuckles bloodied. They dropped another winnable game, 4-3, to the Phillies on Friday night, their fourth consecutive loss and seventh in nine games. The Mets got within a run by scoring twice in the eighth inning against Archie Bradley on doubles...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mets Fall To Phillies, Lose 5th Straight

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years and Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak, leading the surging Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets 5-3 Saturday. Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy