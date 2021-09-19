CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 2 Ravens-Chiefs single-game tournaments

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball fans and NFL DFS players will be treated to a showdown between two AFC juggernauts when the Ravens host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens opened as 2.5-point underdogs with a 55.5 over/under, so Las Vegas is implying a tightly contested shootout. Still, with a total like that, there is no shortage of high-upside picks for FanDuel single-game lineup.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ravens Chiefs#Afc#Snf#Fanduel Single Game#Dfs Picks#Mvp#Wr Tyreek Hill#Rb Clyde Edwards Helaire#Raiders#Ypc#Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

NFL DFS Picks Week 3: Best sleepers, value players for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football lineups

The first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season has come to a close -- mercifully, for any Lions defenders trying to defend Aaron Jones -- and it’s time to turn the page to Week 3. For NFL DFS players, it’s never too early to start pinpointing sleepers and value plays. Often, the best DraftKings and FanDuel bargains can be found four to five days before Sunday’s first kickoffs, so let's see what the daily fantasy football overseers are giving us to work with this week.
NFL
Awful Announcing

Adam Schefter comes under fire for Lamar Jackson tweet, investment in gambling app company alongside Robert Kraft

The exact reason why a player misses practice isn’t necessarily a huge deal, especially if the differing reasons are likely to have a similar impact (or non-impact) on the player’s game availability. But there are times where that reason makes a big difference to the discussion around the player. And that led to some criticism for ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter Thursday around his tweets on Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson missing practice. That criticism, interestingly enough, came while Schefter was already under a lot of fire for investing in a gambling app company alongside Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft. And we’ll get to that. But first, the Jackson situation, which started with this tweet:
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy