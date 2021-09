The Phillies are 3 games back from the division leading braves with only 9 games left in the regular season can they make the push? After a disappointing series against the Orioles where they took 2 out of the 3 games Bryce harper seems to be carrying this team. Bryce having a MVP season with him batting .314 with 80 RBI’s and 33 homeruns. The Phillies and Harper try to make a push for the Playoffs the upcoming schedule is a crucial one for them.

