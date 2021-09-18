Regulations and Oversight in the Dog Training Industry?

Based on the comments from previous posts, I'm glad that the topic of dog training is being discussed - education and awareness are key!. Did you know that dog training is an unregulated industry in many countries, including the U.S.? There are no official government bodies that oversee the practice of training dogs. Additionally, there are no official universal rules, policies, procedures or gold standards that trainers are required to know or adhere to. This basically means that anyone can call themselves a trainer and do whatever he or she wants – whenever and however they see fit. Some dog trainers don’t even have a business license.