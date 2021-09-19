CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Dynamo narrowly close out Texas Derby in win over FC Dallas

By Gribbs
dynamotheory.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Dynamo FC were able to get their second win in three games this time coming against in-state rivals FC Dallas who visited BBVA Stadium for the final match of the Texas Derby. While Dallas started the game and ended the game strong, it would be the Dynamo to walk away with three points after winning 3-2 in a game that Tab Ramos is probably disappointed it ended as close as it should’ve been.

dynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo break winless streak in dominant win over Austin FC

Houston Dynamo FC finally broke their winless streak which had extended to 16 games. They did it well by besting the visiting Austin FC in commanding fashion with a 3-0 win at BBVA Stadium. Houston looked in control for most of the game with their tactics working well on both sides of the ball.
MLS
Austin Chronicle

Austin FC Affirm Worst-in-the-West Status With Loss at Houston Dynamo

Someday, years from now, when Austin FC lifts its first MLS Cup trophy, its fans will think back to when they stuck by their club through the very worst of times. And when they think of those times, they’ll remember September 11, 2021, in Houston. It simply does not get...
MLS
dynamotheory.com

The Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC: how to watch, lineups, and more

The Houston Dynamo are on a 16 game winless streak and are in arguably their best position to snap it. Austin FC are coming to town and while Austin sits above them in the Western Conference standings, they’re tied on points at the bottom of the table, but the Dynamo are at home in BBVA Stadium. Neither club wants to lose this one since it’s been a disappointing season so hopefully we can see a competitive match.
MLS
hawaiitelegraph.com

FC Dallas earn tie with Earthquakes

Ricardo Pepi scored his team-leading 12th goal to help host FC Dallas record a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Pepi returned to action after missing FC Dallas' last match while participating with the United States Men's National Team for World Cup qualifying. The 18-year-old homegrown player made quite the impact after his diving header off Justin Che's cross beat a diving JT Marcinkowski to forge a 1-1 tie.
MLS
fcdallas.com

FC Dallas’ Match against Houston Dynamo FC on Sept. 18 Moved to 8:30PM CDT

Frisco, TX (Sept. 15, 2021) - Major League Soccer announced today that the third and final Texas Derby match of 2021 between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC has been moved to 8:30PM CDT on Saturday, September 18. The match will now air locally on TXA21 and KMPX 29 (Spanish) and on FCDTV Network affiliates My Amarillo TV/KCPN in Amarillo and My Lubbock TV/KMYL in Lubbock. It will also be streamed on FCDallas.com/Stream in Dallas/Fort Worth, Amarillo and Lubbock and on ESPN+ outside the DFW, Amarillo and Lubbock markets. The match was originally scheduled for 9:00PM CDT on Univision.
MLS
Houston Chronicle

Dynamo's Michael Nelson knows the rivalry with FC Dallas

Growing up as a soccer fan in the Houston area, Michael Nelson has vivid memories of the Dynamo facing off against FC Dallas in the Texas Derby. Nelson, who went to Seven Lakes in Katy, attended plenty of games at the Dynamo’s old home of Robertson Stadium. He’ll never forget seeing orange streamers flying everywhere and the intensity of the games between the archrivals.
MLS
fcdallas.com

RECAP: FC Dallas Mounts Late Rally But Falls 3-2 On The Road To Houston Dynamo FC

Jader Obrian scored another brace in tonight’s defeat. Jáder Obrian nets a brace for the second straight match. Obrian scores his seventh and eighth goals of the season against the Dynamo. He is now FC Dallas' second-leading scorer behind Ricardo Pepi (12). FC Dallas visits BC Place to face Vancouver...
MLS
Dallas Sports Nation

Three Keys for FC Dallas to win the 2021 Texas Derby

The final installment of the 2021 Texas Derby takes place on Saturday and FC Dallas has the opportunity to retain El Capitán for the fourth consecutive season. This week, we’ll take a look at three keys for FC Dallas to leave Houston with three points. Before we get to the...
MLS
KESQ

Dorsey’s goal and assist help Dynamo beat FC Dallas 3-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Griffin Dorsey had a goal and an assist and the Houston Dynamo held on to beat FC Dallas 3-2. Dorsey tapped in a side-netter in the fifth minute and then played a one-touch pass to Fabrice-Jean Picault for a point-blank finish in the 20th to give Houston (5-10-11) a 2-0 lead. Darwin Quintero converted from the penalty spot in the 59th before Jáder Obrian scored a goal in the 86th minute and another in stoppage time for Dallas (6-11-9).
MLS
Dallas News

FC Dallas’ playoff hopes get even slimmer after 3-2 loss in Houston

HOUSTON — FC Dallas came to BBVA Stadium saying only a win would do, but never got close to tasting victory, instead falling 3-2 to rival Houston Dynamo. It’s a defeat that not only means the Dynamo win the season series and the rivalry trophy that goes with it, but also means that FCD will need a stunning run to make the playoffs.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC defeat Austin FC 3-0

Houston Dynamo FC defeated Austin FC by a final score of 3-0 this evening at BBVA Stadium. The win marks the largest margin of victory for Houston on the season and ends the team’s 16-game winless streak. Forward Fafà Picault bagged a brace while goalkeeper Michael Nelson notched his first...
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

THREE POINTS: Houston Dynamo FC close four-game homestand against Austin FC

Houston Dynamo FC host Austin FC for the first meeting between both teams at BBVA Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Dynamo look to close a four-game homestand with three points to snap a two-game losing streak at home. Houston fell 2-0 to the Portland Timbers last Friday and were held scoreless for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Minnesota United on Aug. 7. Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson earned his second start of the season and finished with two saves. Offensively, Memo Rodriguez and Teenage Hadebe combined for six key passes and Houston forced six saves from the Timbers shot stopper last Friday. The Dynamo will look to Fafa Picault and Maxi Urruti to spark the offense which enters with 13 goals at BBVA Stadium this season.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC open mini-pitch in Cloverland Park

On September 8, Houston Dynamo Football Club opened up two new mini pitches in Cloverland Park. The mini pitches are the fifth and sixth opened up as part of an initiative started in December, 2019 that will eventually see a total of 15 established throughout Space City by 2024. The...
MLS
ABC13 Houston

Dynamo rout Austin FC behind Fafa Picault's brace

Fafa Picault scored two goals and the Houston Dynamo halted a 16-game winless drought with a spirited 3-0 victory over visiting Austin FC on Saturday night. Griffin Dorsey added his first career MLS goal for the Dynamo, who were 0-8-8 during the tailspin that followed a victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 22.
MLS
Fresno Bee

New York City FC hosts FC Dallas, aims for 8th straight home win

FC Dallas (6-10-8) vs. New York City FC (10-8-4) New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -264, FC Dallas +615, Draw +385; over/under is 2.8 goals. BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts FC Dallas aiming to prolong a seven-game home winning streak. New...
MLS
fcdallas.com

Injury Report pres. by Texas Health Sports Medicine: FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake | 9.11.21

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30PM at Toyota Tinto Stadium. Here's the Texas Health Sports Medicine Injury Report. OUT: Jeremy Ebobisse (head injury); Eric Remedi (suspension). QUESTIONABLE:. FC DALLAS. OUT: Johnny Nelson (back injury), Bressan (shoulder), Beni Redzic (ankle), Jimmy Maurer...
MLS
sjearthquakes.com

MATCH PREVIEW: Earthquakes head to Texas for road match vs. FC Dallas

The San Jose Earthquakes will square up against FC Dallas on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Toyota Stadium. The match will be the second meeting between the two clubs in 2021, with San Jose defeating the visitors 3-1 on April 24 with goals from Oswaldo Alanis, Cade Cowell and Cristian Espinoza.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC forward Fafa Picault named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Week

Houston Dynamo FC forward Fafa Picault was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Week after scoring a brace in Houston’s 3-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday. This is the first Team of the Week honor for Picault this season. The forward has scored six goals and tallied an assist in his last eight games for Houston. Picault leads the team with eight goals and four assists this season.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC Hispanic Heritage Month Jersey Designed by Daniel Anguilu

Local Houston artist channels energy and movement in unique apparel line as part of the 'Driving Change' campaign between Houston Dynamo FC & 76® for Hispanic Heritage Month. September 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. And with Houston being home to one of the largest Hispanic populations in the United States, the Dynamo understand how important it is to celebrate the heritage that is so important to many of its fans and players.
MLS

