Houston Dynamo narrowly close out Texas Derby in win over FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo FC host Austin FC for the first meeting between both teams at BBVA Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Dynamo look to close a four-game homestand with three points to snap a two-game losing streak at home. Houston fell 2-0 to the Portland Timbers last Friday and were held scoreless for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Minnesota United on Aug. 7. Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson earned his second start of the season and finished with two saves. Offensively, Memo Rodriguez and Teenage Hadebe combined for six key passes and Houston forced six saves from the Timbers shot stopper last Friday. The Dynamo will look to Fafa Picault and Maxi Urruti to spark the offense which enters with 13 goals at BBVA Stadium this season.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO