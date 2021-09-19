Houston Dynamo narrowly close out Texas Derby in win over FC Dallas
Houston Dynamo FC were able to get their second win in three games this time coming against in-state rivals FC Dallas who visited BBVA Stadium for the final match of the Texas Derby. While Dallas started the game and ended the game strong, it would be the Dynamo to walk away with three points after winning 3-2 in a game that Tab Ramos is probably disappointed it ended as close as it should’ve been.www.dynamotheory.com
