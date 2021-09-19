CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergrande begins repaying investors with discounted properties – Bloomberg News

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – China Evergrande Group kicked off a process on Saturday to repay investors in its overdue investment products with discounted properties, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. Investors who opt for discounted real estate in lieu of cash can start contacting wealth managers for more details, the report said, citing...

marketplace.org

Evergrande crisis hits China’s investors, homebuyers

China’s property giant Evergrande is due to pay $84 million in interest on its bonds denominated in U.S. dollars on Thursday. That’s a tiny portion of the company’s overall debts, which amount to $300 billion. Though there is very little direct tie to the American financial market, there are fears...
Gazette

Evergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande has left global investors guessing over whether it will make a key interest payment, adding to fears that Beijing will let overseas bondholders swallow large losses as a liquidity crisis deepens at the world’s most indebted property company. Evergrande owes $305 billion, has run short of...
FXStreet.com

China Evergrande update: No news is good news? Investors on tenterhooks

While China Evergrande property development group honored its local debt repayment on Thursday, investors remain in limbo. They have received no information on the indebted company’s offshore coupon payment of $83.5 million, which was due on Thursday. Although there are talks of a potential restructuring of the company debt in...
The Guardian

Embattled property firm Evergrande rattles financial markets

China’s embattled property developer Evergrande Group has caused concern among investors worldwide. With $300bn (£220bn) owed to its creditors and key debt interest payments due on Thursday, the firm’s troubles have rattled global financial markets. As the second biggest property firm operating in the largest sector of the world’s second...
NewsBreak
AFP

US existing home sales fall as supply tightens

Sales of US existing homes fell in August for the first time in three months as the ongoing supply shortage and high prices kept buyers away from the market, according to industry data released Wednesday. The decline in in August followed two months of increases and came as prices continued to rise and the supply of homes on the market continued to dwindle.
Daily Mail

Dow jumps nearly 400 points as investors await Federal Reserve decision and market fears ease after embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande promises to make payment due on $300 billion debt

US stocks rallied on Wednesday morning, opening higher than expected at 87 points and rallying all the way to nearly 400 points as concerns over a default by China's Evergrande eased while investors await policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting later today. By mid-morning on Wednesday, the Dow had...
IBTimes

Asian Investors Soothed By Evergrande Bond Plan

Asian markets mostly rose on Wednesday with nerves settled for now by news that troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande had agreed a plan to repay interest on one of its key bonds, avoiding a default that many fear could hammer the domestic and global economy. However, confidence remains at a...
MarketWatch

Better Being abandons IPO plans

Better Being Co. has filed to withdraw its initial public offering, in which the Utah-based whole-body wellness platform company was looking to raise up to $212.5 million and be valued at up to $896.0 million. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, only that it is "no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock at this time." The company originally filed an S-1 for an IPO on July 6, and in an amendment on July 26 said it planned to offer 12.5 million share in the IPO, which was expected to rrice between $15 and $17 a share. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Jefferies were the lead underwriters of the planned IPO. The withdrawal comes during a record year for IPOs, and at a time of relatively strong investor interest, as witnessed by the 6.3% gain in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past three months while the S&P 500 tacked on 3.0%.
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
Bisnow

U.S. Investors Hit By Evergrande’s Potential Collapse

The potential collapse of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Group is reverberating worldwide, with investors now nervous about major U.S. investors' exposure to real estate. Shares in Blackstone Group, which is the world's largest landlord, dropped about 7% on Monday, though as of midday Tuesday prices recovered somewhat, up about...
Financial Times

Evergrande crisis entangles ETF investors as fallout spreads

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Western investors are getting their fingers burnt after piling into exchange traded funds holding China Evergrande debt in an increasingly desperate hunt for yield. The world’s most indebted property developer is battling a...
wkzo.com

China Evergrande fears consume investors awaiting trading

NEW YORK/BOSTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Anxiety over the prospect of China Evergrande Group defaulting on its mountain of debt gripped investors on Tuesday ahead of two repayment deadlines, with much still unknown about the potential risks to banks in China and global markets. A major test comes this week, with...
Street.Com

What Is Evergrande? Chinese Company Crisis Rattles Investors

Evergrande is dominating headlines these days as the company is reportedly on the brink of default due to a cash crunch. Investors' concern about the company is also reflected in its stock price, which has lost about 80% of its value this year. Experts worry that the fall of Evergrande might be similar to the fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008, which would mean that it would have a ripple effect on the economy.
