Angels robbed of game-tying hit in the ninth, lose again to A’s

By Jeff Fletcher
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM — Max Stassi was inches away from being able to forget a frustrating night, and then it got even more frustrating. The Angels catcher hit a ball that seemed to be ticketed for right-center field and a game-tying hit in the bottom of the ninth, but Oakland A’s second baseman Josh Harrison leaped and snagged it to send the Angels to a 3-1 loss on Saturday night.

