CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game #148: Kaprielian stays sharp, A’s win fourth straight

By Alex Hall
Athletics Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like James Kaprielian and the Oakland A’s still have something left in the tank after all. The rookie starter tossed six scoreless innings and the A’s held on for a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, ending with a highlight catch by second baseman Josh Harrison. It’s Oakland’s fourth straight win, and their second in this series in Anaheim, as they continue to battle down the stretch of the postseason race.

www.athleticsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

'Warrior' Kaprielian, leaping Harrison key win

ANAHEIM -- The return to the rotation for righty James Kaprielian was one that might have come sooner than expected. Kaprielian, who had a 6.51 ERA over his last eight starts, was told on Thursday that he’d be moving to the bullpen for the time being. But after Saturday’s originally...
MLB
Athletics Nation

Josh Harrison snow cone catch saves game for A’s

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s Super-Sub, Josh Harrison. The Oakland A’s were in a tight spot on Saturday. They led by two runs in the 9th inning, with two outs, but the Los Angeles Angels had the bases loaded. A single could tie it, and anything more could result in a walk-off loss, which would be devastating as Oakland needs every possible win to maintain their final 5% hopes of staying in the Wild Card race.
MLB
Athletics Nation

Game Thread #148: A’s at Angels

The Oakland A’s are on a winning streak! They’ve won three in a row, and they’ll look to keep it going on Saturday in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. However, they’ll do so without the starting pitcher they were expecting. The A’s were going to call on top prospect Daulton Jefferies to step into the rotation tonight, for what would have been his second MLB start of the year, but instead he went on the injured list with an elbow issue.
MLB
Athletics Nation

Game #147: A’s win a one-run game!

In a month full of blown saves, the Oakland A’s finally won a close game on Friday. The A’s took a one-run lead in the 6th inning and held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 in Anaheim. This is exactly the game that Oakland hasn’t been winning lately....
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Deolis Guerra
Person
Josh Harrison
San Francisco Chronicle

A's wear down Angels for third straight win

ANAHEIM - Matt Chapman darted left for the chopper off Luis Rengifo’s bat. The A’s third baseman was back Friday from missing four games with a sore left foot. It slipped as Chapman reached for the baseball barehanded. Chapman tripped. He still got off a one-hop throw to retire Rengifo by a step.
MLB
Athletics Nation

Game #149: A’s outduel Ohtani, blow save, win in extras

It took one inning longer than expected, but the Oakland A’s finished off the sweep in Anaheim. The A’s beat the Los Angeles Angels by a 3-2 margin on Sunday, but not without some late drama. Oakland blew yet another save in the 9th inning, then came through in the 10th to retake the lead and earn the victory in extras.
MLB
Athletics Nation

A’s won all 3 times they faced Pitcher Shohei Ohtani this year

Most likely, Shohei Ohtani will win the American League MVP this year. The Los Angeles Angels star has been one of the two or three best hitters in the AL, and his 44 homers rank third in the majors. Meanwhile he’s also been one of the best starting pitchers in the league, with a 3.28 ERA that puts him comfortably in the Top 10, powered by a ton of strikeouts. It’s a combination of elite talents we haven’t seen since Babe Ruth.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland A#Halos#Ip#The S F Chronicle#Mattolson21#Athletics#Bullpen#Nbcs#Nbcsathletics#Mercury News#Mvp
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
chatsports.com

Game #140: Manaea’s arm, Marte’s legs lead A’s to second straight win

The Oakland A’s beat the Chicago White Sox for the second straight game on Thursday, this time by a 3-1 score. The victory means Oakland wins the series at the Coliseum over a top contender, a positive sign as the A’s try to rekindle their own dwindling postseason hopes. Like...
MLB
Gwinnett Daily Post

Stripers win fourth straight in Columbus behind three homers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drew Waters, Jason Kipnis and Travis Demeritte combined to hit three home runs and drive in six as the Gwinnett Stripers (65-47) defeated the Columbus Clippers 6-3 on Friday night at Huntington Park. Gwinnett (65-47) has won the first four games against Columbus to clinch their 11th...
MLB
MLB

'Inefficient' Kaprielian, A's drop Rangers set

OAKLAND -- The A’s received a golden opportunity by reaching a late stretch in the schedule where they play nine consecutive games against teams with losing records -- games they should win that would help them immensely in the midst of a postseason push. Three games into that stretch, though,...
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers win fourth straight in Clayton Kershaw’s return

Clayton Kershaw made a solid return to the mound at Dodger Stadium Monday as he continued his march towards making a healthy push towards the postseason. The bullpen and offense gave plenty of support as the Dodgers cruised to a 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have now won...
MLB
Columbian

Haniger homers in 3rd straight game for M’s

SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger made Boston pay for a costly error by first baseman Kyle Schwarber, hitting a three-run home run with two out in the seventh inning, and the Seattle Mariners held on for a 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Monday night. The opener of a critical...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy