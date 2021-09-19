Game #148: Kaprielian stays sharp, A’s win fourth straight

The Oakland A’s are on a winning streak! They’ve won three in a row, and they’ll look to keep it going on Saturday in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. However, they’ll do so without the starting pitcher they were expecting. The A’s were going to call on top prospect Daulton Jefferies to step into the rotation tonight, for what would have been his second MLB start of the year, but instead he went on the injured list with an elbow issue.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO