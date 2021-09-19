Game #148: Kaprielian stays sharp, A’s win fourth straight
It looks like James Kaprielian and the Oakland A’s still have something left in the tank after all. The rookie starter tossed six scoreless innings and the A’s held on for a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, ending with a highlight catch by second baseman Josh Harrison. It’s Oakland’s fourth straight win, and their second in this series in Anaheim, as they continue to battle down the stretch of the postseason race.www.athleticsnation.com
